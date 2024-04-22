Third Annual Eureka Chinatown Street Festival May 4th

This is a press release from Humboldt Asians & Pacific Islanders in Solidarity:

Humboldt Asians & Pacific Islanders in Solidarity (HAPI) invites the community to the third Annual Eureka Chinatown Street Festival – Year of the Dragon – on Saturday, May 4th, 4-9 P.M., in front of the Clarke Historical Museum at 3rd and E Street, Old Town Eureka, during Arts Alive.

May is Asian Pacific Heritage Month, honoring the achievements and contributions of Asians and Pacific Islanders (API) in the United States. Celebrate at this lively community event, free to the public. The street in front of the Clarke Historical Museum will be filled with Lion dancers, street performances by local Asian artists, Asian food trucks, artisan vendors, kid zone and more.

From 4- 6pm, is the Lion Blessing of Businesses. Starting at the Chinatown Mural at E Street and Charlie Moon Way, follow the Lion dancers through the streets of Old Town as they bless local businesses for good luck and prosperity.

From 6 – 9 p.m, the street festival will feature performances by traditional Lion and Dragon Dancers, Humboldt Taiko, Humboldt County Lao Dancers, K-Pop Dance Team from Eureka High School, Humboldt Rockers, and Samba da Alegria.

For more information, visit the HAPI facebook/ instagram: @hapihumboldt or on the web at https://www.hapihumboldt.org/