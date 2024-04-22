I-956F Approval for Green Hydrogen Production Plant EB-5 Project

NY, NY, USA, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CanAm Enterprises (“CanAm”) is happy to announce that the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (“USCIS”) approved the Form I-956F (Application for an Approval of an Investment in a Commercial Enterprise) for our Green Hydrogen Production Plant project (the “Project”) on April 12, 2024.

This is CanAm’s fourth (4th) Form I-956F approval for a “High Unemployment” targeted employment area (“TEA”) project following the signing of the EB-5 Reform and Integrity (“RIA”) in March 2022. CanAm has also received Form I-956F approvals for two (2) “Rural Area” EB-5 projects since March 2022.

“We are thrilled for our investors. This Project is very special in that it supports the new and dynamic green energy economy. Our investors can be proud to be participating in an innovative solution to the global carbon emissions problem. This Project is a wonderful example of EB-5 capital being put to good use, helping the environment, and creating important jobs in the green energy sector,” said Tom Rosenfeld, CEO and President of CanAm Enterprises.

Christine Chen, Chief Operating Officer of CanAm stated, “We are so happy for our investors and proud that CanAm’s EB-5 projects continue to meet all USCIS requirements under the RIA. It’s a great time for EB-5 and CanAm will meet this important moment with more high-quality EB-5 projects that investors have come to expect from us.”

Over the past 20 years, CanAm has raised over $3.4 billion in capital for more than 70 EB-5 projects. To date, our projects have repaid $2.27 billion and resulted in over 15,000 conditional green cards and 8,400 permanent green cards for investors and their families.

About EB-5 Program

Administered by the USCIS, the EB-5 Visa Program provides qualified foreign investors and their family members the opportunity to qualify for lawful permanent resident status based on an investment of $800,000 in job-creating development projects located in high-unemployment area TEAs. The EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022, which was signed into law in March 2022, implemented a number of changes and requirements for investors and regional centers enhance the EB-5 Visa Program.

About CanAm Enterprises

CanAm Enterprises, with over three decades of experience promoting immigration-linked investments in the US and Canada, has a proven track record of success. With over 70 financed projects and $3.4 billion in raised EB-5 investments, CanAm has earned a reputation for credibility and trust. To date, CanAm has repaid more than $2.27 billion in EB-5 capital from over 4,500 families. CanAm manages several USCIS-designated regional centers that stretch across multiple states.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. This document is being provided for informational purposes only and not intended as an offer or solicitation for the purchase/sale of any security or a recommendation or endorsement of any security.

For further information, please visit www. canamenterprises.com.