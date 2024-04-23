Plant Knight®--#1 in Tree and Plant Protection--Now Available for Retail with Over 800,000 Units Sold
We’ve had great success in the e-commerce space, and now we are more than ready to move into retail. We are looking for partners of all sizes, from mom and pop to large retailers.”ROCKPORT, TX, USA, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plant Knight®, the versatile tree and sapling protector, is ready to move into the retail market with over 800,000 units already sold on Amazon and QVC. This innovative plant guard provides 360° protection for trees, saplings, plants, landscape lights, and more, making it the top choice for plant and tree protection.
Unlike traditional guards that only protect the trunk of a tree, Plant Knight® offers complete protection by securing the entire plant with a clip and anchoring it with four stakes. With its height of six inches, it is tall enough to prevent any potential damage from trimmers, mowers, and critters. Plant Knight’s versatility is unmatched, allowing it to be easily adjusted to fit the desired diameter for a variety of plants, trees, and saplings., making it the go-to gardening solution and number one in tree and plant protection.
"We are excited to take this next big step within the retail market," says the company's owner Mark Eshelman. "We’ve had great success in the e-commerce space, and now we are more than ready to move into retail. We are looking for partners of all sizes, from mom and pop to large retailers.”
Plant Knight's success and 4.8 sellers rating online can be attributed to its innovative design and durability. The product is made in the USA using high-quality materials that can withstand harsh weather conditions and last for years, making it a cost-effective solution for plant and tree protection.
Plant Knight® is available in multiple color options and quantities and can be purchased online at www.dteps.com/Plant-Knight_bymfg_1097-0-1.html and at https://www.amazon.com/stores/PlantKnight/page/3F9574D8-6947-4FF9-B15F-A2E5DA1994C5?ref_=ast_bln.
For retail inquiries, please email sales@plantknight.com. Additional product information can be obtained at www.plantknight.com.
About Plant Knight®
The Plant Knight® was created by Mark Eshelman, the inventor of the best selling Planket®, the premier solution for protecting plants against freezing temperatures. Mark assembled a team of troublemakers, supermodels, and ne'er-do-wells who, like him, share a passion for improving on the status quo and delighting customers. With his team in place and his design finalized, the Plant Knight® was introduced and has quickly become the standard for tree and plant protection. For more information visit www.plantknight.com.
