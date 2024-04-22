Kim Bolufé Selected as Top Entrepreneur & Celebrity Stylist of the Year by IAOTP
Kim Bolufé honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) and will be honored at their annual awards gala this DecemberNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kim Bolufé, CEO of Bolufé Designs,LLC was recently selected as Top Entrepreneur and Celebrity Stylist of the Year 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.
Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com/award-gala
With over three decades of remarkable experience in the industry, Kim Bolufé has been providing contemporary fashion worldwide since 1993. Her enduring enthusiasm is in the art of fashioning consumers, enhancing their appearance, and boosting their self-confidence. Kim, a recognized Celebrity Fashion Stylist and proud entrepreneur of a woman-owned firm, has a genuine passion for the realm of business and fashion. Her endeavors started at the age of 10 when her mother was employed at a humble fashion establishment in New York City. Staying close along her mother’s side to watch and learn the trade, Kim was engrossed in the complex realm of textiles, threads, buttons, and the skill of precise stitching, she developed an undying passion for the art of design and fashion.
Presently, she is the head of Bolufé Boutiques in Boca Raton and Delray Beach, Florida. Her exceptional knowledge and skills are highly regarded by both male and female clients. Her clients are 60 percent men CEO’s. Throughout the past years, she has developed a dedicated group of consumers and loyal clients who travel from all parts of the world to seek Kim's expertise and style services.
As true entrepreneurs, Ms. Bolufé and her daughter, Alexandria, are not just in the business of styling and designing clothing. They are in the business of building confidence and self-expression through fashion. Their dedication to providing outstanding service and making each customer look and feel their best is unparalleled. They have a strong ability to see trends and are devoted to offering the highest level of service. Since its establishment in the early 1990s in Mizner Park, Boca Raton, Bolufé has maintained its popularity by constantly providing unique high-quality merchandise and adapting its product selection to meet the ever-evolving desires of its clients.
Throughout her illustrious career, Kim Bolufé has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year, she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and will be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at Nashville's magnificent Opryland Hotel this December for her selection as Top Entrepreneur and Celebrity Fashion Stylist of the Year 2024.
Kim and Alexandria have organized and filmed close to 200 live styling events on various social media platforms. They have also been involved in the fashion design production of the reality TV program "Elevator Pitch" by Entrepreneur Magazine and "Billion Dollar Showdown," where they style investors and celebrities to look and feel even more confident.
Furthermore, Kim and Alexandria host podcasts called, 'Do You Have it?’ With Kim and Alexandria Bolufe’ where they talk about her “rag to riches” entrepreneurial experiences and the perseverance it takes to strive in an industry like this.
The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Kim Bolufé for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Kim is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."
Looking back, Kim attributes her success to her mother who taught her perseverance, resiliency, true work ethic…and never ever to give up .
When not working, she enjoys traveling, cooking and spending time with her daughter. In the future, she hopes to continue to help her clients feel even more confident and put their best foot forward with her expertise and fashion style services.
