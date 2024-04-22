22 April 2024

134

In the Institute of International Relations of the MFA of Turkmenistan held a conference “International cooperation in the field of promoting transport diplomacy of Turkmenistan”

On April 22, 2024, a conference on the topic “International cooperation in the field of promoting transport diplomacy of Turkmenistan” was held at the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The event was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Mejlis of Turkmenistan, the Agency of Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, the Institute of Engineering, Technical and Transport Communications of Turkmenistan, public and political figures, teaching staff, students and mass-media.

The conference was attended by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan A.Gurbanov, representatives of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan, higher educational institutions, specialists from transport and communications agencies, and also heard a video message from the Executive Secretary of the International Center for Transport Diplomacy UN Igor Runov.

As it was emphasized, in accordance with the Program for the Development of Transport Diplomacy of Turkmenistan for 2022–2025, strategic directions are provided for the comprehensive modernization of the material and technical base of all types of transport, the formation of modern specialized infrastructure, as well as for further strengthening the position of Turkmenistan as a regional center of international transport transit corridors. In this context, the importance of the XXXVIII meeting of the Conference of heads and responsible representatives of railway transport enterprises of the member states of the Organization for Cooperation between Railways (OSJD), held in Ashgabat from April 15 to 19, 2024, was stated.

Focusing the attention of the participants on the fact that our country is a party to more than a dozen international transport conventions, the initiator of the First Global Conference on Sustainable Transport, the speakers noted that, at the proposal of Turkmenistan, the UN General Assembly in 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2021 adopted Resolutions in for the purpose of developing multilateral transport cooperation.

The conference continued its work in a round table format on the topic “Sustainable transport system – the basis of trade and economic relations.”