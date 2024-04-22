Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, April 22, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of April 22 include the following:

Tuesday, April 23 at 10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster will hold a ceremonial bill signing for H. 3951, the Working Agricultural Lands Preservation Act, Cottle Farms, 9560 Garners Ferry Road, Hopkins, S.C.

Tuesday, April 23 at 1:15 PM: Gov. McMaster will provide the keynote address at the 2024 South Carolina Hospitality Conference, Marriott Columbia, 1200 Hampton Street, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, April 24 to Friday, April 26: Lt. Gov. Evette will host and attend the National Lieutenant Governors Association’s Spring Meeting, Marriott Myrtle Beach Grande Dunes, 8400 Costa Verda Drive, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Thursday, April 25 at approximately 1:45 PM: Gov. McMaster will join Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver for the Teacher of the Year press conference, Governor’s Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.

Note: Members of the media planning to attend should RSVP with the S.C. Department of Education at communications@ed.sc.gov.

Friday, April 26 at 10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster will attend the 50th Anniversary of Riverbanks Zoo celebration event, Riverbanks Zoo, 500 Wildlife Parkway, Columbia, S.C.

Saturday, April 27 at 4:30 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the Bridgeway Station Grand Opening, 1000 via Corso Avenue at Bridgeway Boulevard, Mauldin, S.C.

-###-

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: April 15, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for April 15, 2024, included:

Monday, April 15

11:30 AM: Economic development call.

Tuesday, April 16

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

1:15 PM: Policy meeting.

2:00 PM: Agency meeting.

3:00 PM: Agency meeting.

3:15 PM Policy meeting.

3:30 PM: Constituent meeting.

5:00 PM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Palmetto to Glenn McConnell, Governor’s Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia S.C.

Wednesday, April 17

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

12:45 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke to the South Carolina State Firefighters Association Spring Legislative Luncheon, State House grounds, tent near the Blatt Building, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

1:45 PM: Constituent meeting.

2:00 PM: Policy meeting.

2:15 PM: Policy meeting.

7:00 PM: Economic development dinner.

Thursday, April 18

10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster visited and toured the Savannah River National Laboratory, Jackson, S.C.

2:30 PM: Media interview.

3:30 PM: Gov. McMaster attended the Grand Opening of United Community Bank Headquarters, United Community Bank, 200 E. Camperdown Way, Greenville, S.C.

6:00 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke to the South Carolina Sheriffs Association, Governor’s Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.

Friday, April 19

Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster attended the RBC Heritage golf tournament, Harbor Links Golf Course, 11 Lighthouse Lane, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

5:25 PM: Tourism meeting.

5:30 PM: Tourism meeting.

5:35 PM: Business meeting.

5:40 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

5:45 PM: Policy meeting.

5:50 PM: Tourism meeting.

5:55 PM: Agency meeting.

5:57 PM: Tourism meeting.

6:00 PM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Palmetto to Lucas Glover, 18th Tee Box, Harbor Links Golf Course, 11 Lighthouse Lane, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

6:25 PM: Policy meeting.

6:30 PM: Business meeting.

Sunday, April 21

Gov. McMaster attended the RBC Heritage golf tournament, Harbor Links Golf Course, 11 Lighthouse Lane, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

4:30 PM: Economic development meeting.

4:45 PM: Business meeting.

6:20 PM: Economic development meeting.