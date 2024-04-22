Lauren C. Nelson selected for The Empowered Woman Award by IAOTP

Lauren C. Nelson honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) and will be honored at their annual awards gala this December

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lauren C. Nelson, Founder of Partner for Impact, was recently selected for The Empowered Woman Award for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities.All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.Lauren C. Nelson is a personal branding strategist, award-winning consultant and coach, and keynote speaker on a mission to help professionals and entrepreneur women get paid their worth and go from invisible leaders to in-demand, industry experts.For the last 10 years, Lauren has been a strategic management consultant who’s helped nearly 100 organizations from governments to some of the top for-profit companies move the needles in their initiatives.After launching her own business, she realized that if she wanted to compete in the marketplace, building a personal brand as a business founder was an absolute necessity. Like many of her clients, Lauren had to overcome her fears of visibility and imposter syndrome that were standing in her way.In May 2022, she launched her personal brand, building it on authenticity, transparency, and authority, she quickly garnered media attention from various platforms like LA Weekly, New York Times Mag, and WomELLE.Very soon, requests from women professionals and entrepreneurs poured in - they wanted her help in building their powerhouse personal brands. She launched her personal branding school called “The Powerhouse Era”, which teaches its students how to get paid their worth, get speaking engagements, media, better roles, and more clients by using their personal brand.Through the Powerhouse Era personal branding program, masterclasses, and keynote speeches, Lauren has served, empowered, and equipped 100’s of professionals across the globe to build their personal brands. Many of her clients have gone on to earn their own media features, grow their businesses, get more consulting contracts, and earn collaborations with key players in their industries.Throughout her career, Lauren has received awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. She was named the Global Personal Branding Ambassador by LOANI (Ladies of All Nations International), 2023 Women Leaders to Look Up To, and more. Last year she was awarded as Top Corporate Consultant by IAOTP. This year she will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will also be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala being held at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville this December.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Lauren C. Nelson for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Lauren is inspirational, influential, genuine, and a true visionary and thought leader in personal branding. We cannot wait to see her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."For more information on Lauren C. Nelson please visit www.laurencnelson.com or LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/laurencnelson/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com