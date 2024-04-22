Milk & Honey Acquire VMG Sports Travis Kelce, Paris Johnson Jr And 15 NFL Players Join The Family
EINPresswire.com/ -- Lucas Keller, President and Founding Partner of Milk & Honey Music + Sports + Ventures today announced the acquisition of VMG Sports, built by NFLPA certified agents Adam Heller, Michael Simon, Greg Diulus and Sammy Spina who will now join the Milk & Honey executive staff and be based on the East Coast. Through this new deal, Travis Kelce, Paris Johnson and 15 total NFL players will join the Milk & Honey family joining the existing roster of clients including Courtland Sutton (Denver Broncos) and Kamren Curl (Los Angeles Rams) to name a few. The company now represents 83 athletes in total across football and baseball.
“It’s an honor to have Adam, Mike, Greg and Sammy in the Milk & Honey family. VMG sports shared the same ethos with Milk & Honey which is a relentless commitment to advocating and creating value for the American athlete. For us it could be an athlete, an artist, a songwriter or a record producer – our clients train to be some of the greatest in the world” – Lucas Keller, President / Founding Partner Milk & Honey Music + Sports + Ventures.
"We are beyond excited to become part of the Milk & Honey family. The stellar representation of clients will continue with added strength,” said Mike Simon.
Adds Adam Heller: “Our highest priority is to provide the best services, resources and opportunities to help our clients achieve their goals on and off the field. We saw in Milk & Honey a business and culture in music, sports and ventures that is entrepreneurial and forward thinking - a perfect fit for the team and our clients."
Founded in 2011, VMG Sports was a full-service management firm specializing in the representation of NFL Football players. With more than 80 combined years of experience, VMG’s partners have been involved in representing more than 2-dozen 1st round draft picks, eight top ten picks, and more than 50 Pro Bowl players. VMG agents have negotiated contracts for some of the highest paid athletes in the NFL. Most recently, VMG signed the 6th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Paris Johnson Jr.
Milk & Honey was founded in a decade ago by Keller and general manager / business partner Nic Warner, and entered the sports world 3 years ago with a focus on expanding beyond just a music shop. In adding these other verticals, the founders had a belief that being across multiple facets of entertainment would provide for more access and opportunity. The company has a focus of building ventures with clients and has successfully done so in the music space, with a plan to roll out businesses in the coming years within their sports department. Milk & Honey Sports was founded 3 years ago with Keller by Jake Presser and Rawleigh Williams alongside Dave Frank and Alex Harrow, who were existing music executives.
“Today marks the beginning of the next chapter in the evolution of our company, as we welcome our new VMG colleagues and their clients into the Milk and Honey family. Adam, Greg, Mike, and Sammy have meticulously built their business with the same forward-thinking and entrepreneurial mindset that Milk & Honey deeply values, and we couldn’t be more excited to integrate them into our culture. Our belief in the influence of both music and sports and the important intersection between the two as an entertainment company is unwavering - this acquisition further reinforces that ethos and represents a significant step in our commitment to representing a diverse roster of premier talent worldwide." – Dave Frank
Milk & Honey’s music department represent some of the top songwriters and record producers in the world alongside nearly 30 global DJs in their artist department. The company boasts over a billion albums sold and hold offices in Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, London and Dallas and with the addition of sports, now have additional employees across 15 total states in America.
More information at https://www.milkhoneyla.com/
