Rachael Cabreira: Pioneering an Integrative Approach to Hormone Health and Wellbeing
One of the biggest tools we have to fight health conditions is the power of human connection.”WALNUT CREEK, CA, USA, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rachael Cabreira, RN, BSN, FNP-C, Certified Sexual Health Clinician, Certified Anti-Aging Specialist, and the Founder and CEO of Innovative Wellness, Inc. Cabreira is at the forefront of a transformative movement in women's health. With over two decades of expertise spanning obstetrics, infertility, urogynecology, and pelvic health, Cabreira is internationally recognized for her dedication to unlocking taboo conversations by providing education, resources, and opportunities to women across the globe.
"One of the biggest tools we have to fight health conditions is the power of human connection," states Cabreira, reflecting on her mission to empower individuals through education and support.
Cabreira's journey began with a crucial realization: the need to start conversations early about the importance of a holistic, integrative, and anti-aging approach to healthcare. With over 25 years of dedicated experience in women's hormone health across the lifespan, she advocates for proactive measures to prepare, prevent, and sustain a healthy lifestyle that seamlessly integrates into everyday routines.
Cabreira is an expert in hormone health for both men and women. She is passionate about dispelling common myths surrounding hormone replacement therapy options from the past, aiming to empower individuals with accurate information and personalized solutions. For women, recognizing menopause as a natural phase of life with profound hormonal shifts impacting physical and emotional well-being, Cabreira offers personalized solutions to navigate this transition with confidence and vitality. By considering the patient's whole health picture, we can implement tailored hormone therapies and innovative treatments to address hormonal imbalances with precision and care. In addition to hormone health, we comprehensively assess breast health, pelvic health, brain health, cardiovascular health, weight wellness, gut health, and lifestyle factors to assemble a complete health profile. Cabreira advocates for a comprehensive wellness examination, emphasizing the importance of evaluating where individuals are in their lifespan and tailoring support to meet their personalized health needs. "You are your own textbook," she emphasizes, urging a personalized approach to achieving optimal health.
With a commitment to advancing education and breaking barriers, Cabreira invites individuals to join her in the journey toward holistic wellness. At Innovative Wellness Inc., the approach to healthcare differs, emphasizing Healthy Aging over Anti-aging. The focus is on personalizing medicine and addressing the root cause, not solely the symptoms. Putting the patient first and empowering them to take control of their health is paramount.
About Innovative Wellness Inc.:
Innovative Wellness Inc. offers a holistic, multi-disciplinary, integrative approach to care to empower women and men, providing choices, options, and resources to enhance quality of life. Passionate about bringing freedom and dignity to individuals suffering from pelvic and sexual dysfunction and other disease processes, Innovative Wellness Inc. strives to be a destination for every patient to tell their story. Innovative Wellness’s approach addresses all aspects of care. Medical services include traditional and scientific breakthroughs of future medicine for urogynecology, bio-identical hormone replacement therapy, pelvic and sexual medicine, and lifestyle wellness—all utilizing a functional medicine approach that addresses the root cause and not just the symptoms. We encourage our patients to embrace the ability to regain control over their health, empower them to learn and take advantage of treatments and options to resolve their symptoms and give them the freedom to embrace the quality of life they deserve.
