Social Services Clients Benefitting from Income Assistance Increases

Seniors, individuals and families with low incomes are beginning to receive higher monthly benefits, as increases to income assistance rates announced in the 2024-25 provincial budget come into effect.

"This year's budget is strengthening supports to individuals and families with low income," Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky said. "In the coming days clients will see their monthly benefits rise, helping to provide for their basic needs as they work to become more self-sufficient and independent to the best of their abilities."

Effective May 1, 2024, monthly income assistance benefits will rise by three per cent for Saskatchewan Income Support (SIS) and Saskatchewan Assured Income for Disability (SAID) clients.

SIS clients will see their benefits increase for the third time in three years. A $7.4 million investment will have households receive an increase of up to $90 per month. This includes Adult Basic Benefit and Shelter Benefit increasing by up to $60 per household per month, and the Alternate Heating Benefit increasing by $30 per month.

SAID clients will see their benefits rise for the second year in a row. A $6.34 million investment will increase SAID monthly Living Income Benefits by up to $55 per household. SAID covers clients' actual utility costs including alternate heating costs.

Also, effective May 1, 2024, SIS and SAID clients who are single or couples without dependent children will also benefit from increased earned income exemptions, enabling them to earn more from employment before their benefits are impacted.

In April 2024, the Personal Care Home Benefit monthly income threshold will increase by $100 to $2,500, to help make the cost of living in a licensed personal care home more affordable for seniors.

Since 2007, the ministry has increased its investment in income assistance programs by almost $332.6 million, or 108.1 per cent.

