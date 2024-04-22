Submit Release
Bisk's 'I Want a Raise' Event Delivers Insights for Career Growth for Both Team Members and Employers

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Staying competitive in today’s dynamic job market requires continuous learning and strategic career planning. To address this need, Bisk — a pioneer in online and corporate education — presents 'I Want a Raise,' an exclusive advisory session tailored to the importance of employee development and its positive impact on both individual and company success.

Experience this free, informational session on Wednesday, April 24, 6 p.m. EST, as Mark Kazmierski, Bisk’s associate vice president of talent, shares invaluable insights and guidance on navigating the dynamic landscape for employees seeking growth and development, and for employers dedicated to retaining valuable talent and fostering a skilled workforce.

"Getting a raise isn't just about asking for more money,” says Kazmierski. “Whether you're a team member or a manager, there's a lot to consider. This webinar will break down what getting a raise really means, how you can plan for it effectively, and why ongoing learning and career growth matter for everyone involved.”

About Bisk
Bisk partners with leading institutions to deliver online degree and certificate programs to learners around the world. We provide the resources, expertise, and technology to help institutions grow and students thrive. Through our online education services, we have supported more than one million enrollments for universities such as Villanova University, Michigan State University, University of South Florida, Emory University, Southern Methodist University, University of British Columbia, Vanderbilt University, Eastern Connecticut State University and Columbia Law School. Our mission is to amplify potential through transformational learning experiences. To learn more, visit bisk.com.

