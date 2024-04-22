Submit Release
NoMa Farmers Market Expanding and Relocating to Third Street NE

NoMa Farmers Market Open Every Thursday from 4-8 PM Beginning May 2 through October 31, 2024

This new, larger space on Third Street NE, at the nexus of the vibrant NoMa/Union Market district, will allow us to offer a broad selection of fresh produce, quality meats, and artisan products.”
— Maura Brophy, NoMa BID President & CEO
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The NoMa Farmers Market is expanding and relocating from Alethia Tanner Park to Third Street NE, it was announced today. The Market, located on the vibrant Third Street between M and N Streets NE, will be open every Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. from May through October. Opening day is May 2, 2024.

The NoMa BID first launched the NoMa Farmers Market in 2022 at Alethia Tanner Park to provide fresh food options for the community and a marketplace for local vendors to showcase and sell their goods. The Market quickly became a weekly staple for neighbors wishing to connect with each other and shop locally to support dozens of vendors and small business pop-ups. Given the demand for additional farmers and food truck vendors that operate from larger vehicles, a new location was needed.

The NoMa Farmers Market on Third Street NE between N and M Streets NE is conveniently located near the NoMa-Gallaudet Metro Station, the Metropolitan Branch Trail, and the bustling restaurants and shops of NoMa and Union Market. Weekly visitors to the market can look forward to live music, ample seating along the street, and an exciting mix of new and returning local vendors each week offering a range of products including seasonal produce, farm-raised meats, prepared ready-to-eat meals, natural pet products, handmade baked goods and artisan products from:

• 300 Grados Bakery
• Atlixcos Grill
• Ashton Farms
• BOTL'D
• Blum Tea
• Bulldog Brinery
• Chippin
• Na’guara Con Sabor Venezolano
• MeatCrafters
• Our Farm DC
• Paste & Rind Cheese Co.
• Pleitez Produce Farm
• Pork Stork
• Priority Pickles
• Spicy Water African Grill
• Toimoi Bakery
• Vida Salsas

Produce vendors at the market will continue to participate in DC’s Department of Health Produce Plus program, providing fresh fruits and vegetables to DC residents with limited access to fresh, healthy food. For more information about eligibility and to sign up, please visit: www.freshfarm.org/produceplus Vendors interested in being a part of the NoMa Farmers Market should contact Diverse Markets Management.

For more information about the NoMa Farmers Market, including vendor and schedule updates, visit https://nomabid.org/farmersmarket/ Follow the NoMa BID on Twitter (@NoMaBID), Instagram (@noma.bid) and Facebook (@NoMaBID) to learn about surprise giveaways and weekly vendor updates.

