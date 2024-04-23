Yes Energy Acquires Power Settlements, Provider of a Leading Bid-to-Bill System for ISO and RTO Physical Power Markets
The addition to the leader in power markets data will provide an end-to-end solution, streamlining data analysis, trade submission and portfolio analysisBOULDER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yes Energy, a leader in power markets data, today announced the acquisition of Power Settlements. The combination of Power Settlements and Yes Energy will add value for physical power asset owners and operators by providing near real-time performance tracking and portfolio analysis tools alongside comprehensive Independent System Operator (ISO) market data and analysis tools. The addition of a bid-to-bill software system will provide power market participants an end-to-end solution, streamlining the data analysis, trade submission and portfolio analysis workflows for physical power transactions, primarily in Western markets (CAISO, WEIM, as well as MISO).
"The Power Settlements acquisition will enable us to help our existing customers with a broader set of the functionality needed for day-to-day participation in the power markets, as well as support a rapidly growing number of market participants,” said Michael McNair, CEO of Yes Energy. “Providing a comprehensive workflow solution to our customers requires supporting all types of market participant ISO and bilateral transactions. We can make this possible by combining Yes Energy’s robust data, analytics and forecast offerings with Power Settlements’ comprehensive market transaction services. Together, we can ensure customers have the right tools to optimize their physical and financial portfolios. Transactions are arguably the most important part of the workflow in the complex nodal markets, and working together, we believe we can provide an exceptional and reliable service for all RTOs.”
Founded in 2007, Power Settlements develops and refines software that streamlines and automates energy supply operations, enhances user experience and productivity, and delivers high ROI and bottom-line results to maximize enterprise success. Power Settlements strategically partners with power market participants to deliver the tools and insights required to improve and achieve a renewable, resilient energy future.
“Yes Energy has traditionally supported analytics and portfolio management services for the financial side of our customers’ books, i.e. virtual and FTR transactions. The Power Settlements team brings extensive market expertise and valuable solutions that will enable us to better serve our customers’ physical transactions as well,” added McNair. “Additionally, Power Settlements’ deep commitment to customer service aligns well with Yes Energy’s commitment to help our customers Win the Day Ahead.™ We have completed several acquisitions lately, but one thing they all have in common is that they are all customer-first organizations.”
David Dan, president of Power Settlements added, "Our deeply experienced team of business analysts, software developers and project managers has always been committed to the accuracy, reliability and ease of use of our solutions. We are proud to be joining the Yes Energy team, which is equally committed to those values as we look for new opportunities to serve participants in deregulated power markets.”
About Power Settlements:
Power Settlements provides software solutions to energy companies that participate in organized wholesale power markets. Power Settlements’ SettleCore™ system is a leading bid-to-bill system that incorporates robust functionality for bidding, scheduling, ISO data downloading, shadow settlements, reporting, and visual analytics. SettleCore™ is in use at investor-owned utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, independent power producers, community choice aggregators, and hedge funds. Power Settlement’s staff is comprised of business analysts and software developers who have deep experience in deregulated power markets. For more information, visit https://powersettlements.com.
About Yes Energy:
Yes Energy is a leader in power market data and provides innovative solutions to help traders, power companies, utilities and asset developers make sense of the complex, rapidly changing power market. Yes Energy provides robust, accurate and timely data, and comprehensive tools to help customers navigate the markets and make the right decisions every day. It’s time to Win the Day Ahead™ and only Yes Energy provides customers with the unique combination of better data, better delivery, and better direction needed to do that. Learn more at yesenergy.com.
