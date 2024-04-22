Auditor Fitzpatrick begins audit of Ripley County

Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick today announced a regularly scheduled audit of Ripley County, located in southeast Missouri. The audit officially commenced with an entrance meeting with county officials on Friday, April 19.

The State Auditor's Office last released an audit of Ripley County in 2016. That audit gave the county a rating of "fair" and identified areas for improvement in the county collector's office. It also raised concerns about the county's use of public equipment to make improvements to personal property. The audit found the county violated the Missouri Constitution when the Road and Bridge Department provided grading services for residents in exchange for donations to the county that were never received.