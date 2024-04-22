Adam Johnston joins Candescent Capital Ventures

Adam Johnston

Experienced industry veteran will add a wealth of expertise to growing firm.

LAKEWOOD, CO, USA, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Candescent Capital Ventures, LLC (CCV) announced today that Adam Johnston has joined the firm as the Senior Vice President, Chief Program Management and Valuation Officer. In his new role, Johnston will drive the strategic execution and alignment of innovative products and services being developed in Candescent’s portfolio of companies.

“Adam’s diverse background in valuations, collateral risk, mortgage lending, mortgage insurance, and program management will be instrumental to the future plans of Candescent Capital Ventures and its subsidiaries,” said Mark Linné, Chief Executive Officer of Candescent Capital Ventures. “Our companies will be doing some very exciting work over the next 18 months and Adam will be one key to our success.”

Over the past 20 years, Johnston has served in key leadership roles in mortgage banking, private mortgage insurance, and appraisal management. His background includes risk management, operations, quality control, regulatory compliance, process improvement, and project management.

Johnston is a certified real estate appraiser with advanced professional appraisal designations, project management designations, and process improvement credentials. He has led complex business projects and integrations for mergers and acquisitions.

“I am excited to leverage my skills and diverse professional experience in contributing to the talented team and important work of CCV,” Johnston said. “I’m very impressed with the way the partners at Candescent see the industry and the opportunities available today.”

About Candescent Capital Ventures, LLC

Candescent Capital Ventures, LLC (“CCV”) is a private equity firm specializing in investments in the PropTech space. Established in 2022, the firm seeks to fund initiatives that bring new, technology-based solutions in analytics, information optimization, and valuation for residential and commercial real estate. CCV distinguishes itself through its deep industry knowledge, extensive network, and hands-on approach to value creation. The firm’s team of seasoned professionals brings together a unique blend of operational expertise, financial acumen, and strategic insight to drive sustainable growth and maximize returns for investors.