World’s Largest NGO School Meal Program Akshaya Patra, Recognized by United Nations For Their 4 Billionth Meal Milestone
United Nations Recognizes Akshaya Patra For Their Work Towards Sustainable Development Goal (SDG-2) to end hungerNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Akshaya Patra, the world's largest NGO-run school meal program, is poised to achieve a remarkable milestone as it prepares to celebrate serving its 4 billionth meal. This historic event will be commemorated and recognized by the United Nations in New York City on April 2nd, 2024, with the support of the Permanent Mission of India and the Indian government, showcasing its dedication to ending hunger, a critical Sustainable Development Goal (SDG-2).
Akshaya Patra's journey to this milestone symbolizes hope and empowerment for millions of children. For over two decades, Akshaya Patra has remained committed to eradicating classroom hunger and supporting children to achieve better health, attendance, and educational outcomes through its innovative mid-day school meal program.
Esteemed guests, including Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi, Founder and Chairman Emeritus of Infosys NR Narayana Murthy, and Chairman of Akshaya Patra Foundation Shri Madhu Pandit Dasa will grace the occasion, emphasizing the transformative power of education and nutrition in shaping a brighter future.
This milestone celebration at the United Nations headquarters highlights the significance of international collaboration in addressing pressing global challenges. It serves as a testament to the collective efforts of governments, organizations, and individuals worldwide who are dedicated to achieving a world free from hunger.
To view the live stream telecast of the event please click here. For more information about Akshaya Patra's initiatives visit our official website.
