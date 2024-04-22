Arts Garage in Delray Beach Welcomes 120 Guests to 13th Annual Gala – Studio 54

Arts Garage Logo Patricia Schuman & Vincent Civello Harvey & Virginia Kimmel & Marjorie Waldo Robert & Bridget Keady Studio 54 Band

The Event Raised Over $100,000 to Support the Venue’s Diverse Art and Programming

I am so thankful for our friends, supporters and fans who made the event such a huge success, and to the Studio 54 Band that transported us all back to the golden age of disco!” — Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO, Arts Garage