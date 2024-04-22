Arts Garage in Delray Beach Welcomes 120 Guests to 13th Annual Gala – Studio 54
The Event Raised Over $100,000 to Support the Venue’s Diverse Art and Programming
I am so thankful for our friends, supporters and fans who made the event such a huge success, and to the Studio 54 Band that transported us all back to the golden age of disco!”DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arts Garage, a Visual & Performing Arts Venue located in Delray Beach that connects the local community to the world through the arts, hosted its annual fundraising gala on Saturday, March 23, 2024. The nonprofit organization’s 13th Annual Gala, which had a ‘Studio 54’ theme this year, was attended by 120 friends, supporters and fans of diverse art and culture programming and raised over $100,000.
The gala featured live music by the Studio 54 Band, silent and live auctions, cocktails, and a plated three-course dinner by Chez Gourmet. Funds raised during the event will support the diverse performances, education programs, and emerging visual artist programs offered by Arts Garage.
“The gala is Arts Garage’s most important fundraiser of the year,” said President & CEO of Arts Garage Marjorie Waldo. “I am so thankful for our friends, supporters and fans who made the event such a huge success, and to the Studio 54 Band that transported us all back to the golden age of disco. It was truly an unforgettable night!”
Arts Garage continues to add new programming and events to its schedule. This year is packed with dynamic performances and timely themes – including homelessness, aging, and Black history. Arts Garage is renowned for offering thought-provoking, community-driven, and socially relevant productions from professional, cutting-edge performers, playwrights and artists. For more information, please call 561-450-6357 or visit https://artsgarage.org.
About Arts Garage
Arts Garage is a Visual & Performing Art Center located in Downtown Delray Beach, Florida that delivers innovative, diverse, meaningful and accessible visual and performing arts experiences to Delray Beach and the South Florida community. From Grammy Award-winning musicians to emerging, local artists, Arts Garage hosts performers representing a broad diversity of cultures. The Marshall Family Foundation Gallery at Arts Garage exhibits emerging visual artists from the South Florida region and provides educational programming for both adults and children to grow their talents and knowledge of the Visual & Performing Arts. Located at 94 NE 2nd Avenue in Delray Beach’s popular Pineapple Grove (33444), Arts Garage is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization sponsored in part by the Florida Department of State Division of Cultural Affairs, the Delray Beach Community Redevelopment Agency, and the City of Delray Beach. For more information, please call 561.450.6357 or visit www.artsgarage.org.
