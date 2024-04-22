94% of mental health crisis calls to TRILOGY addressed without 911 intervention

Majority of calls to Trilogy’s 24-hour FACT mobile crisis team resolved with mental health support, with calls up from prior year. Call 800.FACT.400 for help.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crisis Line: 800.FACT.400 / 800.322.8400

Calls to the First-response Alternative Crisis Team (FACT) mobile mental health crisis response unit continued to be resolved largely without police or paramedic intervention through the program’s second year. Trilogy, a Chicago-based nonprofit behavioral and mental health care organization, launched the First-response Alternative Crisis Team in 2022 in response to the growing need for alternatives to calling 911 when someone is experiencing a mental health crisis.

FACT provides immediate crisis intervention, essential care, and follow-up to help people stabilize and navigate mental health crises that are not immediately life-threatening but do require urgent support from trained mental health clinicians.

In its second year of operation, FACT received nearly 4,500 calls from nearly 1,000 unduplicated callers. 94% of FACT calls occurred without 911 or police involvement. In addition, FACT provided over 1,170 unique crisis mobilizations, providing crisis de-escalation, clinical mental health support, and linkage to resources. In its first year of operation, just over 90% of calls to the crisis line were addressed without 911 intervention.

“There was a desperate need for mental health support provided by clinicians, when it’s needed most,” said Jenique Dean, LCSW, Clinical Director of FACT. “And these numbers show that’s exactly what we’re providing for the community. FACT is a vital resource.”

After the initial moment of crisis subsides, Trilogy continues to provide ongoing support, which helps to decrease the potential of future crises and promotes recovery.

“Crisis response is a fundamental component of mental healthcare, and healthcare in general,” said Susan Doig, LCSW, LPHA, CADC, Trilogy President & CEO. “Providing 24/7 response to mental health crises is as vital a part of our social fabric as 24-hour response to any other emergency. Having a dedicated team to help keeps people out of emergency rooms and prisons. It saves lives.”

People in need of help can call 800.FACT.400 for help 24 hours a day. FACT operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week in Chicago’s Rogers Park, Edgewater, West Ridge, and Uptown neighborhoods, and Skokie and Evanston.

As part of their ongoing efforts to promote mental health and community safety, FACT is unveiling a new logo for the team that will ensure that they are visible in the community.

More data from FACT’s second year of operation is available on Trilogy’s website.

About Trilogy

Trilogy is a nonprofit organization that provides comprehensive integrated care that enables people in mental health recovery to build meaningful and independent lives. For 50 years, Trilogy has supported people who struggle with significant mental illnesses like bipolar disorder, schizoaffective disorders, depression, and other issues, often in tandem with barriers like substance use or homelessness. Every day, Trilogy provides a full array of mental and behavioral healthcare to some of the most marginalized populations in Chicago. More at TrilogyInc.org.