Divorce With Respect Week™ 2024 Concludes with Record Participants, Website Viewership
The third annual Divorce With Respect Week™ this year saw significant growth in viewership and participation and will return next year from March 3rd - 9th.DENTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From March 4th - 8th, Divorce professionals across the country joined together for the third annual Divorce With Respect Week™, a national initiative started by Collaborative Practice California to raise awareness on Collaborative Divorce as a better way to separate. After a successful run this year, CPCAL is proud to announce Divorce With Respect Week’s return from March 3rd - 9th, 2025.
Since Collaborative Practice California first established Divorce With Respect Week™ in 2021, the number of volunteering professionals has grown to nearly 500, spanning 14 states and Puerto Rico.
It’s not just volunteer numbers that have grown – this year, the Divorce With Respect Week™ website’s traffic has increased more than eight-fold, with 10,011 users and 11,197 sessions. Our social media campaign has produced nearly 1.8 million impressions and 8,098 clicks.
This surge in viewership is partly due to the reach gained from the 1000 news organizations that picked up our press releases promoting Divorce With Respect Week™, which piqued the interest of the National Parent Organization. Our resulting invaluable partnership helped promote Divorce With Respect Week™ on a country-wide scale.
Professionals from Collaborative Divorce Vermont and the Collaborative Family Law Association of St. Louis helped highlight the benefits of a Collaborative Divorce through local TV appearances. Local Collaborative Divorce organizations’ successful campaigns produced 11 state and city proclamations in Missouri, Tennessee and California that helped raise awareness of Collaborative Divorce on a local level.
For more information on Collaborative Divorce and Divorce With Respect Week, visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com
