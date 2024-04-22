Beth Ann Hooper, author of The Roots That Clutch, interviewed on GAB TALKS by the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD®'s president
A ground breaking discovery leads Beth Ann Hooper, author of The Roots That Clutch, to a powerful interview by the president of the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD®.MANCHESTER, NH, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD, one of the most prestigious book award programs globally for independent authors, publishers, and illustrators, recognized "The Roots That Clutch" as a 2024 Distinguished Favorite in the World Literature, as well as awarding it the 2024 winner in the Book Cover Design category.
Author Beth Ann Hooper met with Gabby Olczak, President of the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD® and hostess of the GAB TALKS Podcast. In a poignant and powerful interview, Hooper described her process of writing such a 'life changing' book that has greater implications for the literary world. You can hear the full interview at https://thegabtalks.com/. In addition, the interview is available now on GAB TALKS podcast streaming on iHeart Radio, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and about 40 other streaming podcast services. For those who prefer to watch the video version, one can visit the Independent Press Award YouTube channel.
"The Roots That Clutch", a hauntingly true tale, embarks on a 21-year journey alongside Jane, a budding scholar. Through her PhD research on the literary giants T.S. Eliot and Ezra Pound, a shocking discovery unravels: her grandmother's hidden affair with another titan of American Modernism, William Carlos Williams. This revelation throws a shadow of doubt on Jane's own lineage, hinting at a potential biological connection to Williams.
The INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD is presenting Beth Ann Hooper with the Distinguished Favorite award in World Literature, as well as a Winner for Book Cover Design on June 24, 2024 during BookCAMP 2024. The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected IPA Award Winners and Distinguished Favorites are based on overall excellence.
In 2024, the Independent Press Award saw participation from authors and publishers across the globe, including those residing in Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, Cyprus, Germany, India, Kenya, Japan, Nigeria, Norway, Portugal, Scotland, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, and The Netherlands.
“The 2024 INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD honorees represent the excellence and diversity of global independent publishing,” said Gabrielle Olczak, IPA President and Award Sponsor. “Independent publishing is a formidable agent. It provides unparalleled content and quality to consumers worldwide and we are proud to highlight this year's awardees to the world.” The Independent Press Award is announced every spring and open to independent authors and publishers.
You can find out more about the multi-talented author and poet Beth Ann Hooper on her website www.therootsthatclutch.com
as well as more about her company Tower of Babel Communications and Publications at https://www.tobcp.com/.
In addition, Beth Ann Hooper has experience in corporate communications, content creation, film production, writing and ghostwriting services, and corporate trainings.
