Mountain View Dentist Launches New Practice Website Showcasing Cosmetic & Implant Treatments
Dr. Donian Shen, an implant dentist in Mountain View, launched a new website highlighting the cosmetic, restorative, and general dentistry procedures available.MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, USA, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Donian Shen—an implant dentist in Mountain View—is the founder of Smile By Design, a premier destination for cosmetic, restorative, and general dentistry services. Patients interested in restoring missing teeth with dental implants or enhancing the aesthetics of their smile with porcelain veneers, Dr. Shen and her team aim to deliver exceptional results in a professional and patient-centric environment.
Dr. Shen's website embodies her passion for elevating lives through superlative oral health care. Patient education, safety, and satisfaction remain at the forefront of her practice, evident in the launch of this user-friendly online platform. The custom website is designed to serve as a helpful and informative resource for both current and prospective patients.
Developed in partnership with San Diego-based digital marketing firm Rosemont Media, Dr. Shen’s custom dental website design offers an array of features aimed at delivering a seamless user experience, including:
• Responsive Design: The website adapts seamlessly to fit various devices, ensuring easy access from smartphones, tablets, and computers.
• Elevated Aesthetics: A sleek, professional, and modern layout with a bold color palette reflects Dr. Shen's commitment to refined, elegant aesthetics and user-friendly design.
• Custom Content: The website provides comprehensive insights into Dr. Shen's practice, philosophy, and services, enabling patients to make informed decisions about their dental care.
• On-Site Photo Gallery: A gallery showcasing before-and-after images underscores Dr. Shen's ability to achieve beautiful, natural-looking cosmetic and restorative dentistry results for her patients.
• Search Engine Optimization: The website is equipped with up-to-date dental SEO to ensure those seeking dental care in Mountain View can effortlessly find Dr. Shen's practice in search engine results.
Dr. Shen is passionate about helping patients achieve better dental health and wellness through compassionate, evidence-based dentistry. She hopes that this new practice website will strengthen patient education and make valuable, authoritative treatment information available for all who seek it.
About Donian Shen, DDS
Dr. Donian Shen graduated from the UCLA School of Dentistry with her Doctor of Dental Surgery. She has since advanced her expertise in oral implantology by pursuing postgraduate studies at the Carl Misch Institute. She is a Fellow of the International Congress of Oral Implantologists (FICOI), and she displays an ongoing commitment to providing top-quality restorative and implant services for her patients. In addition to dental implant restorations, she also offers a broad range of additional dental services, from cosmetic procedures like porcelain veneers to general and restorative treatments such as crowns, bridges, and dentures. Dr. Shen maintains active membership in the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD), American Dental Association (ADA), and California Dental Association (CDA). She is available for interview upon request.
For more information about Dr. Shen and her practice, please visit shendds.com and facebook.com/DrDonianShenDDS.
To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.rosemontmedia.com/website-design/mountain-view-dentist-launches-new-practice-website-showcasing-cosmetic-implant-treatments/
###
Smile By Design
105 South Drive, Suite 140
Mountain View, CA 94040
(650) 938-1868
Rosemont Media
www.rosemontmedia.com
Katie Nagel
(858) 200-0044
email us here