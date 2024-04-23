Why Get Cosmetic Injectables from a Plastic Surgeon: DFW Physician Offers 4 Key Reasons
Dr. Jon Kurkjian, a board-certified plastic surgeon, explains why the training and expertise of plastic surgeons can be beneficial for non-surgical treatments.FORT WOTH, TX, USA, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With non-surgical aesthetic treatments in high demand, patients are often drawn to providers offering deals and the promise of quick results. However, combining the art and science of cosmetic enhancements takes significant expertise in aging, anatomy, symmetry, and rejuvenation techniques. At Kurkjian Aesthetics, board-certified plastic surgeon in Fort Worth Jon Kurkjian, MD encourages patients to do their research before selecting a provider to achieve the best outcome. While many different professionals offer aesthetic treatments, he explains four reasons why patients can benefit from choosing a qualified plastic surgeon for aesthetic enhancement, such as cosmetic injectables.
1. Meticulous Training in Facial Anatomy
Board-certified plastic surgeons have years of specialized training and experience in medical aesthetics to gain a comprehensive understanding of face and neck anatomy. Dr. Kurkjian explains that this rigorous training provides an in-depth knowledge of the delicate, complex network of skin, muscles, and tissues in these areas. He says this advanced expertise allows them to evaluate one’s overall anatomy to ensure non-surgical treatments like cosmetic injectables can provide the most natural-looking, effective outcome. He emphasizes that plastic surgeons can be thought of not only as aesthetic experts but “anti-aging consultants.”
2. Maintaining the Highest Safety Protocols
Certification by the American Board of Plastic Surgery requires that plastic surgeons complete Continuing Medical Education (CME) hours, which includes credits dedicated to patient safety. With that in mind, Dr. Kurkjian says this ongoing education heightens a plastic surgeon’s ability to ensure the highest safety protocols and any known interactions between injectables and the body. Furthermore, he highlights the strict standards a plastic surgery practice must follow to provide real, manufactured injectable products. Dr. Kurkjian cautions that certain providers are not held to the same efficacy standards may deliver substandard products and potentially unsafe results.
3. Accessing the Full Scope of Aesthetic Treatments
From non-surgical to surgical procedures, Dr. Kurkjian highlights that plastic surgeons understand the vast scope of aesthetic treatments. This advanced knowledge ensures the right product, target areas, and product volume are delivered to meet the patient’s aesthetic goals. Also, unlike providers with less training, plastic surgeons understand that injectables may not be ideal for every patient, and their unique expertise can inform more appropriate alternatives. Dr. Kurkjian says that while BOTOX® Cosmetic and Dysport® injections can work well for certain patients, more progressive signs of aging may be better suited for a brow lift, facelift, or combination of surgical and non-surgical procedures. Additionally, Dr. Kurkjian stresses that if a patient is better suited for a treatment not available at his practice, his team will refer them to the best place that offers that option, which he deems “The Kurkjian Aesthetics Promise.”
4. Staying Up to Date on the Latest Advancements
In addition to CME hours, plastic surgeons are able to attend educational conferences throughout the year held by reputable organizations, such as The Aesthetic Society and the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. These conferences share the latest innovations in the field of cosmetic enhancements and promote safe aesthetic practices. Dr. Kurkjian adds that these conferences are valuable opportunities for continuous learning and professional development, allowing surgeons to stay abreast of the latest, evidence-based techniques and treatments. In turn, this helps plastic surgeons educate and treat patients with the most reliable and high-quality aesthetic solutions available.
Dr. Kurkjian and his team regularly continue their education and training to maintain the highest standards of safety and quality patient care. He notes that the team at Kurkjian Aesthetics is composed of only high-quality providers, and as he oversees every treatment plan or protocol, patients can expect care that not only produces the most natural-looking results, but also makes sense for their budget and downtime.
About Jon Kurkjian, MD
Dr. Jon Kurkjian is a board-certified plastic surgeon with world-class training in aesthetic surgery. He graduated in the top 3% of his class at the University of Texas – Southwestern Medical School in Dallas and remained there for his plastic surgery residency. During his residency training, Dr. Kurkjian co-authored research focused on topics such as non-invasive cosmetic medicine and soft tissue dermal fillers, as well as rhinoplasty, brow lift surgery, liposuction, and abdominoplasty. He also completed one year of additional training in the Manhattan Eye, Ear, & Throat Hospital Aesthetic Surgery Fellowship. Dr. Kurkjian continues his involvement on a national level as an active member and invited speaker with The Aesthetic Society (formerly the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery). Dr. Kurkjian is available for interview upon request.
