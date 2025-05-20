Auckland Cosmetic Dentist Launches Responsive Website Design for Bite Lab® Mixing Deck

Dr Clarence Tam unveils a custom website for the Bite Lab® Mixing Deck, a next-generation feldspathic porcelain mixing tray for dentists and dental ceramists.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of the primary benefits of treatments like dental crowns and porcelain veneers is that each restoration is custom-fabricated to match the rest of a patient’s smile. This is the modern age of cookie-cutter teeth where ceramic and hybrid restorations are milled or printed with layers of stain, often looking monochrome and artificial, devoid of unique personality. Cosmetic dentist Clarence Tam, HBSc, DDS, AAACD, FIADFE has pioneered the ergonomic and specially designed Bite LabMixing Deck for the seamless mixing, sculpting, and application of ceramic dental powders to create bespoke ceramic restorations in an ergonomic fashion. This next-generation device was researched and developed in collaboration with master ceramists in Australasia. Dr Tam recently launched a responsive dental website design for the Bite LabMixing Deck readily adaptable to any screen size or mobile device showcasing the product’s ability to increase efficiency and improve ergonomics in delivering personalized restorations.Built in collaboration with Wellington-based Vivid Origin and brought to market by San Diego-based healthcare agency Rosemont Media, LLC., the website for Bite LabMixing Deck is prefaced by a custom video header and animated graphics that uniquely convey the device’s utility and workflow. A modern, eye-popping motif welcomes users into the site while highlighting the simplistic yet luxurious layout. In addition, easily navigable features maximize the website’s user-friendliness, making it an effortless experience to order the product directly.By creating the portable, ergonomic, and rotatable Bite LabMixing Deck, Dr Tam hopes to further improve individualized outcomes for patients in need of indirect restorations like crowns, bridges, veneers, or implants. With the fully functional site design and seamless navigation provided by the website, both cosmetic dentists and dental ceramists will have easy access to products that facilitate passion, individual personalization, and an elevated standard of patient care.About Clarence Tam, HBSc, DDS, AAACD, FIADFE Dr Clarence Tam is an AACD-accredited cosmetic dentist and founder of the Bite LabMixing Deck. She is also the lead clinician at Tam Dental Group, an Auckland practice where she specializes in cosmetic, restorative, and family dental treatments. As the only dentist in Australia and New Zealand who has successfully completed the rigorous post-graduate training and peer-reviewed examinations required to earn accreditation from the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD), Dr Tam has served in several leadership roles. She is the immediate past Chairperson and Director of the New Zealand Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry and sits on the Advisory Board for Dental Asia. She is also an Honorary Assistant Professor in the Faculty of Restorative Dentistry, University of Hong Kong. Dr Tam also maintains fellowship status with the International Academy for DentoFacial Esthetics and is a Key Opinion Leader for a myriad of leading dental companies. Dr Tam is available for interview upon request.To explore the new website, please visit bitelab.co.nz. For more information, please visit www.clarencetam.co.nz/ or www.facebook.com/DrClarenceTam To view the original source of the press release, click here: https://www.rosemontmedia.com/website-design/auckland-cosmetic-dentist-launches-responsive-website-design-for-bite-lab-mixing-deck/ ###Bite Lab+64 9 524 8399bitelab.co.nzRosemont Media

