Nutritional Product International Unveils National TV Campaign
EINPresswire.com/ -- Nutritional Product International (NPI), a leader in health and wellness product distribution, is proud to announce the launch of its national TV campaign. This strategic initiative is set to strengthen NPI's already robust distribution platform, enhancing the visibility and sales velocity of its client's products across the United States.
The new campaign leverages America's top-rated TV shows to tag products directly to Amazon.com, enabling immediate purchase opportunities for viewers. This method not only increases product sales but significantly boosts brand awareness on a national scale. By integrating direct purchasing links into television programming, NPI is transforming the way products connect with consumers, making shopping as instantaneous and seamless as possible.
Mitch Gould, CEO and founder of NPI, commented on the campaign, "This tagging strategy is about more than just increasing sales; it’s about transforming how brands engage with consumers. We are leveraging the power of media and online retail synergy to elevate the brands we work with, giving them unparalleled exposure on national television and the world's largest online marketplace.”
The TV campaign will be nationally syndicated in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Atlanta and will reach over 1,000 stations nationwide.
Gould, a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional, has a storied career in the industry. Known for his innovative approach, he helped pioneer the placement of premium health and wellness products on Amazon in the early 2000s.
His extensive experience also includes collaborations with high-profile sports and entertainment personalities such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, and Wayne Gretzky, enhancing their brand presence in the retail space.
Gould is no stranger to working with retailers across the country during his 35-year-plus career.
For further details, please visit www.nutricompany.com.
ABOUT NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS INTERNATIONAL AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
