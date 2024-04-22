Submit Release
Williston Barracks / Petit Larceny

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A1002765

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer                            

STATION: Vermont State Police - Williston                    

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: April 18, 2024 / 1254 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Jeff Heights Circle, Town of Cambridge

VIOLATION: Petit Larceny

 

ACCUSED: Jaime L. Hoben                                              

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police was notified of a theft of a package from a residence. Investigation found that Jaime L. Hoben, 39 of Barton, was the individual that stole the package. The stolen items were recovered and Hoben was cited to appear in Lamoille County Superior Court – Criminal Division.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: June 19, 2024 / 1230 hours        

COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a    

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

