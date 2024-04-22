Williston Barracks / Petit Larceny
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A1002765
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer
STATION: Vermont State Police - Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: April 18, 2024 / 1254 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Jeff Heights Circle, Town of Cambridge
VIOLATION: Petit Larceny
ACCUSED: Jaime L. Hoben
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police was notified of a theft of a package from a residence. Investigation found that Jaime L. Hoben, 39 of Barton, was the individual that stole the package. The stolen items were recovered and Hoben was cited to appear in Lamoille County Superior Court – Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: June 19, 2024 / 1230 hours
COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.