Sunrise Mayor Mike Ryan and the City of Sunrise Host Hundreds of City Residents during “2024 Earth Day” Festival

The City of Sunrise, FL celebrated the area’s natural beauty, while bringing awareness to local and global environmental issues during “Earth Day” activities

This is our chance to connect with our neighbors and talk about climate and environmental issues that impact us greatly here in South Florida, especially plastic pollution and warming of our waterways” — Mike Ryan, Mayor, City of Sunrise, FL

SUNRISE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Sunrise, Florida hoped to plant seeds of change during their Annual "2024 Earth Day" recognition on Saturday, April 6, at Sawgrass Sanctuary Park in Sunrise. This year's event, themed "Pass Up Plastics," focused on reducing plastic waste and drew residents of all ages from across the City, for a day of fun and education.Sunrise Mayor Mike Ryan, a local champion for climate issues, kicked off the day's happenings with a ceremonial tree planting, along with his colleagues on the Commission and other City officials at the Park. The event featured dozens of educational displays, local conservation organizations, vendors, food, live music and more.In addition to the day's events, residents were given a tree of their choice from the City, a unique partnership with citizens to encourage beautification of their piece of the Earth. Before the day ended, hundreds of trees had been distributed.About Mayor Mike RyanMike Ryan has been Mayor of Sunrise, Florida since 2010. His energy and passion for helping and fighting for our schools, public safety, workforce and environment have led to his re-election being endorsed by Broward Teachers' Union, Broward Principals and Assistant Principals' Association, Sunrise Fraternal Order of Police, Broward County Police Benevolent Association, the AFL-CIO, Teamsters, and Sierra Club.Mike has fought to preserve our full-time School Resource Officer program, implement better safety strategies in our schools, develop more customer friendly model to help small businesses open on time as they pursue their entrepreneurial dreams, expand and transform our parks, build new bike lanes and protect the neighborly feel of Sunrise.

