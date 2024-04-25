Grazitti Interactive Recognized as a Rising Star and Leader in Salesforce Ecosystem Partners Report by ISG
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grazitti Interactive, a global digital services provider, is recognized as a 'Rising Star' and ‘Leader’ in the Salesforce Ecosystem Partners report by ISG - a leading global technology research and advisory firm.
Grazitti Interactive has been recognized among top service providers in the US region in two categories - Rising Star in Implementation Services for Core Clouds — Midmarket and Leader in Managed Application Services for Midmarket.
Reacting to the recognition, Atul Sharma, Director of Salesforce Practice at Grazitti Interactive, said, "At Grazitti Interactive, we're not just a part of the Salesforce ecosystem; we're shaping its future. Our unwavering commitment to excellence in AI integration and our suite of in-house products designed to enhance Salesforce offerings set us apart. This recognition is a collective triumph for every individual at Grazitti who shares our passion for driving innovation and delivering unparalleled solutions in the Salesforce ecosystem."
While accrediting Grazitti as a ‘Rising Star’ and ‘Leader’, Rainer Suletzki, Lead Analyst at ISG, said, “Grazitti Interactive offers a strong portfolio for Salesforce implementations with powerful tools for project efficiency. The company has the potential to become a leading Salesforce implementation provider for the mid-market.”
The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series stands out as a unique service provider evaluation, blending empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with invaluable real-world insights from ISG's esteemed global advisory team. The research encompasses a comprehensive scope, evaluating providers offering services on a global scale, spanning Europe, the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia, and Singapore/Malaysia, with plans to expand into additional markets in the future.
Find more details about Grazitti’s Salesforce capabilities, here.
About ISG
ISG stands is a pre-eminent global technology research and advisory firm, renowned for its commitment to excellence and innovation. With a distinguished clientele exceeding 900 partners, including over 75 of the world's foremost enterprises, ISG serves as a trusted strategic ally. With a profound understanding of industry nuances and a wealth of experience, ISG empowers organizations to navigate the complexities of modern business landscapes with confidence and agility.
About Grazitti Interactive
Grazitti Interactive, a digital technology leader, boasts extensive experience in developing innovative solutions that unlock data insights, enhance operational efficiency, and foster customer success. Our expertise spans across empowering companies of all sizes, including Fortune 500 enterprises, to implement, customize, configure, optimize, integrate, and manage solutions such as CRM, marketing automation, online communities, eCommerce, and analytics, with a particular emphasis on seamless cloud integration.
Samuel Jong
