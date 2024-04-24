OpenClinica Debuts Major New Features and Customer-Requested Usability Enhancements

OpenClinica Announces Customer-Driven Enhancements OpenClinica Logo OpenClinica Stack 19 image for social

Stack 19 includes market-leading study calendaring capabilities needed in oncology trials

Stack 19, with 3 key features and 800+ enhancements, empowers front-line researchers with real-time tools to do their jobs better -- ultimately helping sponsors bring therapies to market faster.” — Ben Baumann, COO, OpenClinica

NEEDHAM, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenClinica today announced three major new features and over 800 enhancements to better meet the needs of its clinical trial customers. The three new features are state-of-the-art study calendaring, casebook enhancements, and single sign-on to seamlessly integrate user roles and permissions between OpenClinica solutions.

"Clinical researchers need real-time, predictive tools that help them focus on the right thing and minimize non-compliance,” emphasized Cal Collins, Co-Founder and CEO of OpenClinica. "These easy-to-adopt, self-service features let you accurately model your protocol, integrate tailored dashboards, and generate archival casebooks for your study."

The premiere feature in Stack 19 is study calendaring, which automates scheduling and tracking protocol visits and enables automated email and text notifications to study teams and participants. Automatic scheduling and closing of visit events can be triggered based on visit status, time windows or participant creation. The powerful study calendar logic engine supports rich conditional logic and is particularly aligned to the needs of complex protocols in areas such as oncology, and direct data capture studies.

Other enhancements in Stack 19 include eConsent enrichments, an upgraded user experience for study participants including the ability to customize descriptions, and improvements to the source data verification (SDV) workflow.

"We know more and more OpenClinica studies integrate multiple data streams: EHR, direct data capture, eCRF, and ePRO data. Powering all your activities off a single logic engine and being able to track what's happening with integrated, highly visual dashboards avoids data silos and automates many study tasks” said Collins. “OpenClinica’s customers are second-to-none. that’s why we create many opportunities throughout the year – especially at our annual user conference - OC 24, coming up June 10-14 in Boston – to actively listen to our customers and act on their requests to enhance the usability of our tools.”