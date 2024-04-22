U.S. Highway 212 Lane Closures Planned in Watertown

For Immediate Release: Friday, April 19, 2024

Contact: Tommy Lindstrom, Engineer II, 605-688-5001

WATERTOWN, S.D. – On Monday, April 22, 2024, work will begin on a reconstruction project on U.S. Highway 212 through Watertown. Lane closures will be placed on Highway 212 in both the eastbound and westbound lanes starting at 19 Street SE to the east for approximately two miles. The Highway 212 project includes pavement repair and signal light work.

During the project, speed limits will be reduced to 45 mph through the work zone. Temporary signals will be placed at the intersection of Highway 212 and 29th Street SE for approximately one week as signal work is completed. The public should expect delays throughout the work zone. The project is anticipated to be complete in three to four weeks.

The primary contractor for this multi-location $9.5 million project is PCIRoads, LLC. of St. Michael, MN. The overall project completion date for all associated projects is Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-