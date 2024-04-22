Iconic Tennis pro Grigor Dimitrov becomes Payhawk’s brand ambassador
EINPresswire.com/ -- Payhawk, the global spend management solution, today announced ATP Тop 10 player, Grigor Dimitrov, as the company’s new global brand ambassador. This is a significant milestone for both parties and indicative of a mutual commitment to excellence and community service. The symbolic partnership will see Payhawk double down on community initiatives, including outreach programs to its tech, startup, and sports communities. Partnering with Grigor will help to broaden awareness of these activities, which in the past have involved donations, tech education and mentoring, as well as tennis and other sport charity tournaments.
As part of the sponsorship deal, Grigor’s tennis attire will carry a Payhawk logo and he will participate in different CFO-focused events organised alongside the ATP & ITF calendars. This will open up the opportunity for fans to gain more access to Grigor and engage with the athlete. Payhawk customers can expect to receive exclusive signed merch, including t-shirts, posters, photos, tennis match tickets, and invitations to exclusive meetings with the tennis star.
Hristo Borisov, CEO and Co-founder of Payhawk says:
“I cannot think of a better player that can represent the global vision and ambition we have at Payhawk. The synergy between Grigor and Payhawk is undeniable – Grigor is Bulgaria’s most successful tennis player and we are Bulgaria’s first unicorn company, a testament to the strength of our business. As an individual, Grigor is highly successful and competitive but also humble, compassionate and professional. He truly embodies some of the unique values we foster in our team culture and employees, which supports our innovation and the cutting-edge products that we deliver on the market. With this partnership, Payhawk will expand its global ambition and will now provide Grigor with all the support he needs to perform at his highest level anywhere in the world.”
Grigor Dimitrov, top 10 ATP-ranked professional tennis player says:
“I am honoured to be joining forces with a company that shares the same vision, passion for success and ambition to make a difference in our community as me. Sports are a great way of bringing people together, and so I'm looking forward to seeing and supporting Payhawk as they continue their incredible work in creating more opportunities and elevating the tech scene.”
Grigor has been ranked as high as world No. 3 in singles by the ATP, making him the highest-ranked and most successful Bulgarian tennis player in history.
To learn more visit payhawk.com/ambassador/grigor-dimitrov
About Payhawk
Payhawk is a leading spend management solution for domestic and international businesses throughout the UK, the US, and Europe. Combining company cards, reimbursable expenses, accounts payable, and seamless accounting software integrations into a single product, Payhawk makes business payments easy — for everyone. Payhawk helps customers in over 32 countries to maximise efficiency, control spending at scale, and stay agile. With offices in London, Berlin, Barcelona, Paris, Amsterdam, New York, Vilnius and Sofia, and, Payhawk’s diverse customer base includes top names like Decathlon, Discordia, Luxair, Billa, Vinted, and Wagestream.
Media Contacts
Medha Pal, CCGroup
Eyimofe Okuwoga, CCGroup
payhawk@ccgrouppr.com
