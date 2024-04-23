7th WORLD PARKINSON CONGRESS HEADS TO PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA FROM MAY 24-27, 2026
Phoenix is ours to share and a place for all to keep, and we cannot wait to welcome the WPC and its attendees.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark your calendars to join the World Parkinson Coalition®, host of the triennial international 7th World Parkinson Congress (WPC 2026), from May 24 – 27, 2026 at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona, USA.
This unique Congress will attract up to 4,000 neurologists, basic scientists, rehabilitation experts, a range of therapists, people with Parkinson’s (PwP) and care partners who will connect and learn together over four days of discussions and talks on the latest scientific discoveries, medical practices and caregiver programs related to Parkinson’s disease. The Congress’ distinct format enables direct face to face discussions not only on the leading scientific studies and current work but allows for dialogue between participants about real issues facing PwP, potentially shaping future Parkinson’s research, treatment, and care.
“The WPC 2026 is a unique meeting allowing for the presentation and discussion of research, treatment and management of Parkinson’s by all the relevant stakeholders” states Roger Barker, President of the World Parkinson Coalition and Professor of Clinical Neuroscience at the University of Cambridge. “By providing a totally inclusive and immersive Parkinson’s forum for researchers, health care providers and people with Parkinson’s from all over the world, WPC 2026 enables a range and depth of conversations unlike any other Parkinson’s meeting which also gives PwP access to researchers behind the scientific and clinical breakthroughs.”
WPC 2026 Highlights
• Hot Topics – Breaking news and latest Parkinson’s research
• Plenary Sessions – Health Care Professionals, people with Parkinson’s (PwP) and care partners learn the latest on disease management
• More than 800 Scientific Abstracts expected from global delegates
• Roundtable session – small group settings with Parkinson’s experts who share their knowledge and answer questions
• Exhibit Hall – Cutting-edge technologies in medical practice, new treatments, and more
• Wellness Way – A exceptional space within the Congress offering exercise and wellness classes, a Care Partner Lounge, a room catering to care partners and their unique needs, Ping Pong room, Film Room, Support Group Leader Lounge and more
• Networking events – WPC Music & Movement Night, WPC Health Professional Networking, and the Closing Ceremony
• WPC Video Competition Grand Prize winner announced at opening ceremony;
“The City of Phoenix is elated to be hosting the 7th World Parkinson Congress! As the beacon of collaboration, innovation, and hope in the global fight against Parkinson’s disease, we’re looking forward to this incredibly impactful meeting. We’re committed to making sure our city is “Parkinson’s ready” through the training WPC offers to prepare our hospitality industry, police, and others to provide the most welcoming and safe experience here in the Sonoran Desert for all WPC delegates, especially those living with Parkinson’s. Phoenix is ours to share and a place for all to keep, and we cannot wait to welcome the WPC and its attendees” said Ron Price, President and CEO of Visit Phoenix.
WPC 2026 is made possible with support from eight Champion Partners and 100 Organizational Partners globally. Champions Partners make the WPC 2026 possible and include: Parkinson’s Foundation, Michael J. Fox Foundation, American Parkinson Disease Association, Parkinson’s UK, Shake it Up Australia, Fight Parkinson's, Parkinson Canada, Houston Area Parkinson Society, and Parkinson Association of the Rockies. WPC Organizational Partners span the globe and represent nearly 100 nonprofit organizations globally that serve the Parkinson’s community tirelessly and passionately ensuring that no matter where someone lives with PD, they are supported.
About the World Parkinson Coalition® and WPC 2026
The World Parkinson Coalition is a nonprofit organization that provides an international forum for learning about the latest scientific discoveries, medical practices, caregiver initiatives and advocacy work related to Parkinson's disease. The World Parkinson Coalition® launched the first Congress in 2006 to provide a space for the global Parkinson’s community of researchers, clinicians, health care professionals, people with Parkinson’s and their care partners to meet in person, network and to share advances in Parkinson’s research, improve understanding and promote advocacy worldwide, and to potentially shape future research, treatment and care. Since then the WPC has had conferences every three years at different global locations as well as a very active online webinar program and online Research Spotlights.
Nearly 20,000 delegates have participated in a World Parkinson Congress, the WPC 2026 is expected to attract nearly 4000 delegates. Learn more about the 7th World Parkinson Congress at: worldpdcoalition.org/wpc2026.
About Parkinson disease
Affecting one million Americans and 10 million people worldwide, Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological disease on the planet. There is no cure for Parkinson’s and 90,000 new cases are diagnosed each year in the United States alone.
