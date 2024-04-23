Rhetorik announces appointment of data industry veteran, Dan Ferraro, as new Global Sales VP
Ferarro will spearhead efforts to expand Rhetorik’s international B2B data and AI solutions for enterprise marketing and workforce planning teams
Dan brings a reputation for diligence, integrity and client advocacy to his commercial efforts and I’m excited to welcome Dan to the team as we grow our business and widen our customer network”WOKINGHAM, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rhetorik Ltd., a leading global B2B intelligence provider, is excited to announce that data industry veteran Dan Ferarro has joined the company as its new VP Global Sales. Ferarro will spearhead efforts to expand Rhetorik’s international B2B data and AI solutions for marketing and workforce planning at enterprises seeking to build out their business insights and demand generation requirements.
Dan brings over 15 years of experience in commercial leadership and individual contributor roles within VC and PE-backed startups, as well as high-growth organizations. He has a strong track record of collaborating with market-leading technology providers to drive rapid expansion, utilizing technology, data, and analytics to empower informed business decisions.
Before joining Rhetorik, Dan served as Director of Sales for Windfall Data, HG Insights and LeadGenius, where he led sales strategies that accelerated growth and fostered key partnerships. Recognized for his dynamic leadership and strategic vision, Dan is passionate about empowering businesses through innovative solutions and partnerships. At Rhetorik, Dan is dedicated to driving tangible value for clients by harnessing data-driven insights to ensure informed decisions and effective growth strategies.
Ferraro will be based in San Diego, CA and will drive commercialization of Rhetorik’s Neuron360 data hub of global company, people and professional profiles along with its new AI-driven solutions for precision skill-based intent signals and business benchmarking applications (including DEI and skill scoring).
“Dan brings a reputation for diligence, integrity and client advocacy to his commercial efforts,” said CEO Meredith Amdur. “That is consistent with Rhetorik’s focus on enterprise excellence and support and I’m excited to welcome Dan to the team as we grow our business and widen our customer network.”
About Rhetorik
Rhetorik Ltd. is a global data services company - dedicated to enabling businesses to identify new audiences, build cutting-edge applications, and drive new business on an international scale. With a focus on data quality, compliance, and innovation, Rhetorik empowers businesses to unlock the full potential of their data and drive impactful results.
