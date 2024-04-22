Accela and Searchunify Win Gold Stevie® Award at 2024 Stevie Awards Ceremony for Sales & Customer Service Excellence
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accela, a leading American private government technology company and SearchUnify, a unified cognitive platform powering enterprise search and next-generation support solutions, have been presented with a Gold Stevie® Award in the ‘Best Use of Technology in Customer Service’ category at the 18th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.
The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes nine of the world’s leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®. Winners were announced during a gala event attended by more than 400 professionals from around the world at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, April 12.
Over 2,300 nominations from 44 countries competed across more than 90 categories, showcasing excellence in customer service, sales, and innovation. Entries were judged by over 200 professionals on specialized committees, recognizing top performers in areas including:
- Customer Service: Contact Center of the Year, Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and Customer Service Department of the Year.
- Sales & Business Development: Senior Sales Executive of the Year, Sales Training or Business Development Executive of the Year, and Sales Department of the Year.
- New Products & Services: Recognizing innovative solutions from across various industries.
Accela's strategic alliance with SearchUnify yielded measurable and significant improvement in their customer service efforts. By leveraging SearchUnify's Cognitive Search technology, Accela achieved a 63% increase in self-service resolution rate, a 37% search conversion rate, a 17% reduction in case volume, a 44% increase in knowledge creation and a 3x jump in Customer Effort Score. This translated to significant cost savings, improved agent productivity, and a more empowered customer base.
"Delivering a seamless, best-in-class support experience has always been a top priority for Accela, and this award validates our commitment to exceptional digital customer experiences," said Garrick Greenhalgh, Director of Global Technical Education and Community, Accela. "SearchUnify empowers us to unify data sources, understand customer journeys, and personalize experiences, leading to a significant improvement in customer satisfaction."
Alok Ramsisaria, CEO of Grazitti Interactive (SearchUnify's parent company), echoed this sentiment, “We are thrilled with this recognition alongside Accela. SearchUnify's mission is to create exceptional experiences for all our users. Awards like the Stevie® Awards showcase our dedication to fulfilling this promise."
“Winning a Stevie® Award alongside Accela is a true testament to our successful partnership. We're incredibly proud to collaborate with an organization that prioritizes customer experience through innovative solutions. This win highlights SearchUnify's commitment to empowering our customers and revolutionizing self-service, ultimately driving greater customer satisfaction. Accela's success serves as a perfect embodiment of the impact our collaborative efforts can achieve." said Vishal Sharma, CTO, SearchUnify.
“The high scores given the winning nominations in this year’s competition are evidence of the high levels of achievement portrayed in them,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “We join with the judges and all members of the Stevie Awards community in congratulating and celebrating the winners for their accomplishments.”
Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales. Nominations for the 2025 competition will be accepted starting this July.
About Accela
Recognized on the GovTech 100 List for the Eighth Consecutive Year for Accelerating State and Local Government Innovation, Accela empowers state and local government, accelerating their digital transformation, delivering vital services, building robust communities, and supporting businesses with its innovative, intuitive, and advanced suite of cloud solutions. For more information, visit www.accela.com.
About SearchUnify
SearchUnify is a unified cognitive platform, by Grazitti Interactive, and is built on a machine learning and insights engine, offering a suite of AI-powered products, including Cognitive Search, SearchUnify Virtual Assistant (SUVA), Agent Helper, Knowbler, Escalation Predictor, and Community Helper. Prominent global enterprises rely on SearchUnify to revolutionize their information discovery and customer support.
About The Stevie® Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. More than 1,000 professionals around the world participate in the Stevie Awards judging process each year. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
Sponsors of the 18th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships, Inc., Support Services Group, and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.
Samuel Jong
The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes nine of the world’s leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®. Winners were announced during a gala event attended by more than 400 professionals from around the world at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, April 12.
Over 2,300 nominations from 44 countries competed across more than 90 categories, showcasing excellence in customer service, sales, and innovation. Entries were judged by over 200 professionals on specialized committees, recognizing top performers in areas including:
- Customer Service: Contact Center of the Year, Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and Customer Service Department of the Year.
- Sales & Business Development: Senior Sales Executive of the Year, Sales Training or Business Development Executive of the Year, and Sales Department of the Year.
- New Products & Services: Recognizing innovative solutions from across various industries.
Accela's strategic alliance with SearchUnify yielded measurable and significant improvement in their customer service efforts. By leveraging SearchUnify's Cognitive Search technology, Accela achieved a 63% increase in self-service resolution rate, a 37% search conversion rate, a 17% reduction in case volume, a 44% increase in knowledge creation and a 3x jump in Customer Effort Score. This translated to significant cost savings, improved agent productivity, and a more empowered customer base.
"Delivering a seamless, best-in-class support experience has always been a top priority for Accela, and this award validates our commitment to exceptional digital customer experiences," said Garrick Greenhalgh, Director of Global Technical Education and Community, Accela. "SearchUnify empowers us to unify data sources, understand customer journeys, and personalize experiences, leading to a significant improvement in customer satisfaction."
Alok Ramsisaria, CEO of Grazitti Interactive (SearchUnify's parent company), echoed this sentiment, “We are thrilled with this recognition alongside Accela. SearchUnify's mission is to create exceptional experiences for all our users. Awards like the Stevie® Awards showcase our dedication to fulfilling this promise."
“Winning a Stevie® Award alongside Accela is a true testament to our successful partnership. We're incredibly proud to collaborate with an organization that prioritizes customer experience through innovative solutions. This win highlights SearchUnify's commitment to empowering our customers and revolutionizing self-service, ultimately driving greater customer satisfaction. Accela's success serves as a perfect embodiment of the impact our collaborative efforts can achieve." said Vishal Sharma, CTO, SearchUnify.
“The high scores given the winning nominations in this year’s competition are evidence of the high levels of achievement portrayed in them,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “We join with the judges and all members of the Stevie Awards community in congratulating and celebrating the winners for their accomplishments.”
Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales. Nominations for the 2025 competition will be accepted starting this July.
About Accela
Recognized on the GovTech 100 List for the Eighth Consecutive Year for Accelerating State and Local Government Innovation, Accela empowers state and local government, accelerating their digital transformation, delivering vital services, building robust communities, and supporting businesses with its innovative, intuitive, and advanced suite of cloud solutions. For more information, visit www.accela.com.
About SearchUnify
SearchUnify is a unified cognitive platform, by Grazitti Interactive, and is built on a machine learning and insights engine, offering a suite of AI-powered products, including Cognitive Search, SearchUnify Virtual Assistant (SUVA), Agent Helper, Knowbler, Escalation Predictor, and Community Helper. Prominent global enterprises rely on SearchUnify to revolutionize their information discovery and customer support.
About The Stevie® Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. More than 1,000 professionals around the world participate in the Stevie Awards judging process each year. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
Sponsors of the 18th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships, Inc., Support Services Group, and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.
Samuel Jong
Grazitti Interactive LLP
+1 650-603-0902
pr@grazitti.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Accela wins in the 2024 Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service