Business Reporter: eStruxture provides a robust, scalable and secure colocation infrastructure
High performance services designed with the environment and data security in mindLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published in the Business Reporter, Todd Coleman, the Founder, President and CEO of eStruxture Data Centers, Canada’s leading data center platform, explains why robust and scalable colocation services offering equipment, space and bandwidth are key to the data economy. Colocation is the lynchpin of the bring-your-own-services model supplying not only server rental space, power and cooling services, but also physical and data security to ensure that customer data remains in safe hands.
eStruxture meets all the needs of its clients with special emphasis on colocation, resilient internet connection, the minimisation of IT staff requirements for customers, as well as scalability. eStruxture operates in strategic locations across major Canadian markets – Montreal, Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver – which is ideal both for companies that prefer their data to be processed within the country, as well as those that want proximity to the USA without being within its jurisdiction. While the company has customer service at the heart of its business, it meets customers specific needs in an environmentally sustainable way including water recycling initiatives and using air instead of water cooling where possible. While eStruxture already operates some of their data centres with hydroelectric power, increasing the share of renewables in their energy mix is now a top priority. To drive creativity and problem solving, the company puts a lot of weight on creating diverse teams with women currently filling fifty per cent of its leadership roles.
eStruxture’s customized approach means that clients will always get the best trade-off between space, power, cooling, and connectivity and their unique needs, as well as a solution which can support their most sophisticated workloads.
To find out more about cutting edge and socially responsible colocation services in Canada, read the article.
About eStruxture
eStruxture is the largest Canadian data center, colocation, and connectivity services provider with 15 facilities nationwide. The company’s solutions are designed to give you more locations, more capacity and connections to clients that enable them to run modern, demanding enterprise applications, and have control to rapidly scale in response to unpredictable changes in business processes.
https://www.estruxture.com/
