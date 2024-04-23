Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,715 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,425 in the last 365 days.

Business Reporter: eStruxture provides a robust, scalable and secure colocation infrastructure

High performance services designed with the environment and data security in mind

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published in the Business Reporter, Todd Coleman, the Founder, President and CEO of eStruxture Data Centers, Canada’s leading data center platform, explains why robust and scalable colocation services offering equipment, space and bandwidth are key to the data economy. Colocation is the lynchpin of the bring-your-own-services model supplying not only server rental space, power and cooling services, but also physical and data security to ensure that customer data remains in safe hands.

eStruxture meets all the needs of its clients with special emphasis on colocation, resilient internet connection, the minimisation of IT staff requirements for customers, as well as scalability. eStruxture operates in strategic locations across major Canadian markets – Montreal, Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver – which is ideal both for companies that prefer their data to be processed within the country, as well as those that want proximity to the USA without being within its jurisdiction. While the company has customer service at the heart of its business, it meets customers specific needs in an environmentally sustainable way including water recycling initiatives and using air instead of water cooling where possible. While eStruxture already operates some of their data centres with hydroelectric power, increasing the share of renewables in their energy mix is now a top priority. To drive creativity and problem solving, the company puts a lot of weight on creating diverse teams with women currently filling fifty per cent of its leadership roles.

eStruxture’s customized approach means that clients will always get the best trade-off between space, power, cooling, and connectivity and their unique needs, as well as a solution which can support their most sophisticated workloads.

To find out more about cutting edge and socially responsible colocation services in Canada, read the article.

About Business Reporter

Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.

www.business-reporter.co.uk

About eStruxture

eStruxture is the largest Canadian data center, colocation, and connectivity services provider with 15 facilities nationwide. The company’s solutions are designed to give you more locations, more capacity and connections to clients that enable them to run modern, demanding enterprise applications, and have control to rapidly scale in response to unpredictable changes in business processes.

https://www.estruxture.com/

Business Reporter
Press
+ +44 20 8349 6488
email us here

You just read:

Business Reporter: eStruxture provides a robust, scalable and secure colocation infrastructure

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more