RENOWNED FILMMAKER LOUIE SCHWARTZBERG TO HEADLINE ORIGINAL TIME-LAPSE ART AT THE LAS VEGAS “SPHERE”

Revolutionary Exosphere Activation Set to Commence on Earth Day, April 22, 2024, Coinciding with National Theatrical Debut of "Fantastic Fungi Remastered

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To inaugurate Earth Day 2024, the “Sphere” in Las Vegas will host exclusive content from renowned filmmaker Louie Schwartzberg throughout the month. This visually captivating 4K footage, a first for the Exosphere, will envelop the venue in a 360-degree display. As the director of "FANTASTIC FUNGI" and a pioneer in time-lapse cinematography, Schwartzberg aims to inspire positive change and promote environmental stewardship. Through his work, he shares a compelling message about the transformative power of nature and how nature’s wonders can inspire us to celebrate and protect Life for future generations.

To commemorate Earth Day, an updated, digitally remastered edition of 'FANTASTIC FUNGI,' set for a nationwide premiere in Marcus Theatres and various other venues across the country. “FANTASTIC FUNGI REMASTERED” offers audiences an unparalleled viewing experience with enhanced visuals and sound, allowing viewers to immerse themselves fully in the breathtaking beauty and awe-inspiring wonder of the fungal kingdom. Screening Events will include a pre-recorded introduction from Schwartzberg, a post screening Q&A with the filmmaker and select cast members and one of a kind mushroom inspired visual sequences.

“I am thrilled to share nature’s wonders on the largest canvas on Earth,” said filmmaker Louie Schwartzberg. “These sequences make the invisible visible by exploring the foundations of Life. We start with Earth’s majestic landscapes, to soil making fungi, to flowers and their pollinators, all which propels life to flourish. When assembled they tell the magical story of unseen worlds that sustain Life on Earth. This is the greatest story to tell on Earth Day. Let’s celebrate Life.”

Schwartzberg is a visual artist breaking barriers, connecting with audiences, and telling stories that celebrate life. His works reveal the mysteries and wisdom of nature people, and places. He is an award-winning director, cinematographer, and producer who has spent his illustrious career providing breathtaking imagery using his time-lapse, high-speed, and macro cinematography techniques over five decades.

Well-versed in showcasing the awe-inspiring beauty of our planet and driven to spark worldwide attention toward environmental and climate change awareness, Schwartzberg was one of several filmmakers who projected their imagery on the Vatican for a special project. In December 2015, during the opening day of the Extraordinary Jubilee of Mercy, he presented a remarkable gift of contemporary public art titled "Fiat Lux: Illuminating our Common Home" to Pope Francis. This gesture was part of a larger effort, convened by the World Bank Group's Connect4Climate initiative, to galvanize action and raise global awareness about the urgent need to preserve our natural environment and combat climate change.

The 90-second activation sequences include never-before-seen footage from "FANTASTIC FUNGI," presented on the Exosphere. The entire loop commences with Earth Masterpieces showcasing breathtaking landscapes, including coral reefs, ocean views, waterfalls, and the mesmerizing light of desert canyons. These visuals unveil hidden corners of the world before transitioning into captivating Mushroom timelapses featuring lion's mane and other species. Next, the sequence explores Seductive Flowers, capturing the graceful movement of various blossoms in up-close timelapse. The narrative then focuses on Master Pollinators, shedding light on the crucial role of bees, bats hummingbirds and butterflies, in Earth's ecosystem. Following this is Organic Mandalas, where nature imagery is transformed into divine patterns symbolizing the cycle of life. The experience concludes with Nature Reimagined, offering a transcendent journey through time and space illustrating with art the most import phenomena on earth photosynthesis, while rotating around the Exosphere. This activation will take place twice hourly alongside other content.

"Louie is one of the greatest cinematographers of all time. His art embraces and communicates the beauty and importance of nature in a way that compels us to wonder how we could ever contemplate a world where we didn’t protect it. His films have educated hundreds of millions of people, opening our minds to new ways of understanding the inter connectedness of every species, including us,” said Kathleen Rogers, President, EARTHDAY.ORG. “The environmental community owes him a vast amount of gratitude for his beautiful films which give us purpose and incentives to work harder.”

“Louie Schwartzberg is the very embodiment of nature, brought into graceful and remarkable focus through his lens and his heart, which are nearly one in the same.,” said Nancy Davis, Chief Creative Officer & Executive Director Global Wellness Summit. “Louie’s work is a signature element of the Global Wellness Summit and as part of our extended family, we celebrate his work on The Sphere in honor of Earth Day.”

ABOUT “FANTASTIC FUNGI REMASTERED”:

Originally released in 2019, “FANTASTIC FUNGI” quickly dazzled critics and moviegoers worldwide with its stunning visuals, captivating storytelling, and enlightening exploration of the interconnectedness of all life forms. The film achieved 100% critics' rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Now, five years later, audiences will have the opportunity to rediscover this cinematic masterpiece in a whole new light.

