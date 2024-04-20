Sierra Nevada World Music Festival Returns June 21- 23

This is a press release from the Sierra Nevada World Music Festival:

Sierra Nevada World Music Festival

Friday- Sunday — June 21- 23, 2024

Mendocino County Fairgrounds, Boonville, CA

Summer Solstice, Peace Celebration and Full Moon Gathering

Top Reggae and World Music Artists Perform in a Relaxed, Family-Friendly Atmosphere with Camping, Vendors, Workshops, Kidzone and More

Featuring: Steel Pulse, Third World, Beres Hammond, Koffee, Busy Signal,

Barrington Levy, David Rodigan and many others!

The long-running Sierra Nevada World Music Festival (SNWMF) will take place June 21st – 23rd at the Mendocino County Fairgrounds in Boonville, California. The reggae and world music festival features live music on two stages, a late-night dancehall, a wide selection of food and drink booths and an international marketplace. Camping is available onsite with easy access to the festival grounds and a quick walk to downtown Boonville.

SNWMF is family-friendly and features a dedicated “KidZone” filled with creative and interactive programming. Kids 12 and older are free when accompanied by a ticketed adult.

The Mendocino County Fairgrounds is an Oak-and-Redwood-filled venue that is situated in the Anderson Valley, an idyllic, picturesque enclave located less than three hours north of San Francisco.

Three-day tickets and camping passes are now available. Limited single-day tickets will be released closer to the event. Payment plans are available for tickets and camping.

More Info and Tickets

www.snwmf.com

The 2024 lineup features top names in reggae and world music: Beres Hammond, Koffee, Busy Signal, Steel Pulse Barrington Levy, David Rodigan, Third World, Stonebwoy, Leroy Sibbles, Half Pint, The Tennors, Eric Monty Morris, Natu Camara, Channel One Soundsystem, Rassarella, Warrior Sound International, Reemah, Blvk H3ro, Link & Chain, Terry Linen, and the Reggae Rajahs, with more artists still to be announced.