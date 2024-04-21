Southern Humboldt Fire Safe Council Hosting Fire Resources Fair April 27th

This is a press release from the Southern Humboldt Fire Safe Council:

The Southern Humboldt Fire Safe Council invites all community members to join us at the April 27 Fire Resources Fair, 12 noon to 5 at the Mateel Community Center in Redway. At this fair you will find a treasure trove of resources to help you make your home and your neighborhood more resilient to wildfire. You’ll hear presentations and find valuable resources from a variety of sources. You’ll be able to speak with knowledgeable people about the particular issues you are facing. At this fair we’ll hear the latest research on defensible space and “hardening” your structure to fire, plus the latest word on fire insurance from the UC Extension’s engaging Yana Valachovic, You’ll also be inspired by the panel of local neighborhood organizations. They’ll tell us about the concerns that caused them to organize around fire and what they’ve been accomplishing to address those concerns.

A panel discussion at 1:00 will highlight nine very different neighborhood groups–organized as Fire Safe Councils or Firewise recognized communities. It’s exciting and inspiring to see the wide variety of these groups, each with its very individual character. Anyone with a concern for better fire preparation in their neighborhood or town will be inspired and enlightened by the experiences of other neighborhoods and towns. Lots of time to network and ask questions after the panel!

The event features Yana Valachovic, the premiere presenter on fire resiliency for rural homes. Her talk and power point at 3:00 offers vivid photos and videos about what you need to know about preparing your home to resist getting set on fire during a wildfire. Yana grew up in So Hum, so she knows our situation intimately. The news about insurance is of great interest to many. The news may not be good–but Yana will be up to date on everything that’s happening or in progress..

A wide spectrum of organizations will be tabling, featuring a rich source of information and resources for anyone who wants to improve their own fire preparedness. Tables include locally organized fire safe groups (Firewise communities and fire safe councils), Southern Humboldt Prescribed Burn Association, Wailaki Cultural Burn crew, a biochar information table, Trees Foundation, and more.

Families will appreciate the children’s zone, with interesting supervised activities. At least one fire truck will be on hand for youngsters to explore, always a hit. To sustain us through the stimulating afternoon, sales of drinks and baked goods, both sweet and savory, will benefit the Fire Safe Council.

For more information, to volunteer, or to bring baked goods for the food table, email [email protected].