EXIT Theatre to Present ‘The American Dream’ and ‘Zoo Story’ by Edward Albee

EXIT Theatre is presenting two early one-act plays by Edward Albee — “The American Dream,” written in 1961 and “Zoo Story,” Albee’s first play, written in 1958 — from May 4 to May 19, 2024 at EXIT Theatre 890 G Street, 2nd Floor, in Arcata.

Albee, who also wrote “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” said in a 1991 New York Times interview “All of my plays are about people missing the boat, closing down too young, coming to the end of their lives with regret at things not done, as opposed to things done,” he said. “I find most people spend too much time living as if they’re never going to die.”

“The American Dream” and “Zoo Story” are directed by John Heckel, who previously directed Samuel Beckett’s 1958 one-act absurdist classic “Krapp’s Last Tape” at EXIT Theatre in 2022. “Zoo Story” premiered in Berlin in 1959 and then Off-Broadway New York in 1960, both times in a double bill with “Krapp’s Last Tape.”

John Heckel is a retired professor of theatre and film at Cal Poly Humboldt. EXIT Theatre is a 40-year-old theater company which has a long history of producing plays from the theater of the absurd, including over 20 productions of plays by Eugène Ionesco. “The American Dream” and “Zoo Story” are produced in association with Creekside Arts.