KEET: ‘What’s on Your Bucket List?’ Season 3 Premieres Wednesday

Get Ready for Local Adventures on Season 3 of What’s on Your Bucket List?Buckle up, Humboldt County! It’s time to embark on another thrilling journey with KEET-TV and the incomparable host, Tracey Barnes- Priestley, as she dives into the heartwarming and exhilarating Season 3 of What’s on Your Bucket List?Tracey Barnes-Priestley, a life coach, therapist, columnist, and author, stands at the helm as the creator and host of What’s on Your Bucket List?

Through her extensive work, she’s witnessed countless individuals yearning to fulfill their bucket list dreams, only to find obstacles blocking their path. It was this poignant observation that sparked the genesis of her mission: to turn these dreams into realities for those over 60. With unwavering dedication, she has tirelessly worked to unlock the doors for these individuals, ensuring that their bucket list experiences are not just dreams, but cherished memories brought to life.

Premiering Wednesday, April 24 at 7:30 p.m. on KEET-TV, this season promises to be bigger, bolder, and more inspiring than ever! Get ready to join us on a whirlwind of adventure as we showcase the incredible experiences of community members who are proving that life after 60 is anything but dull.

Schedule of Explorations:

Episode 1 on April 24: Join us as the very energetic Kay Escarda discovers the adrenaline rush of pickleball at the Adorni Center while across the bay, Nancy Holmes makes discs fly with Par Infinity Disc Golf.

Episode 2 on May 1: We’ll take you on a journey to an elegant, historical gem tucked away in Southern Humboldt with Deborah Morton, who visits the Julia Morgan Redwood Grove. Plus, Patty Stammers delights in the most delicious chocolate produced in Humboldt County at Dick Taylor Chocolates.

Episode 3 on May 8: Experience the magic of Humboldt’s most beloved animal rescue and sanctuary with Sandy Greenleaf at Miranda’s Animal Rescue and Sanctuary. Then, witness love at first sight as Annie Bolick Floss meets a 1,500-pound horse at Old Town Carriage Company.

Episode 4 on May 15: Watch as Joyce Houston tries her hand at a delightful yarn craft at Yarn, and then witness hot glass transformed into beautiful cups by the energetic Elizabeth Mackay at John Gibbons Glass.

Episode 5 on May 22: Join Diane Mettam as she enjoys a trip to the beach with Friends of the Dunes after 30 long years, and experience the whimsy as Laurene Thorpe explores Arcata from a different perspective with the help from Mark Fielding, Humboldt Haberdashery, Bell & Hook, and Murphy’s Market.

Episode 6 on May 29: Former trauma nurse, Nancy Cavanaugh, joins Humboldt Bay Fire for a driving lesson, and it’s a dream come true for Peter Koczera when he gets to pilot a plane thanks to the Cal Poly Aviation Club.

And that’s just a glimpse of the adventures that await! Each Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., join us for a new episode filled with laughter, inspiration, and unforgettable moments. So, please mark your calendars for these dates and prepare to join us on the adventure of a lifetime. Your bucket list journey starts on April 24, only on KEET-TV! You can also stream this series at KEET.org.