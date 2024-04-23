Anker SOLIX X1 Home Energy Storage System Launches for Commercial Sale in North America
The Anker SOLIX X1 is a sleek, modular backup system now available for residential homes in North America.
The Anker SOLIX X1 is available to order by contacting the sales team beginning today, Tuesday, April 23rd.
"Soaring energy bills, power outages and the shift toward eco-friendly living are driving more people to residential solar energy backup," said Shaun Xiong, General Manager of Anker SOLIX. "You need a way to store that energy — and the Anker SOLIX X1 is the answer. With Anker's experience in battery technology, the X1 delivers excellent off-grid performance, especially in extreme cold or heat. We want to provide a way for homeowners to store and manage residential energy use for a more sustainable future."
High Performance, Whole Home Backup Power
The Anker SOLIX X1 Home Energy Storage System is crafted to provide residential developers with a comprehensive and scalable energy storage system for smart homes in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The Anker SOLIX X1 boasts a sleek design and advanced features ensuring a steady and sustainable power supply, catering to the growing demand for energy independence for solar-enabled homes facing grid instability and potential power-outages.
- Customized Power with Modular Design: Offers a flexible energy capacity range from 5kWh to 180kWh and power output from 3kW to 36kW.
- Energy Optimization: Powered by an energy optimizer, each battery pack operates independently, increasing attainable energy by up to 5%.
- Off-Grid Capabilities: The Storm Guard Mode automatically detects and prepares for outages. When a blackout occurs, the X1 seamlessly switches to off-grid mode in less than 20 milliseconds, ensuring all appliances run uninterrupted. For extended outages, users can form a microgrid between the X1 and solar panels to enjoy constant 24/7 solar power supply.
- InfiniPowerTM Thermal Performance: Provides excellent thermal performance, allowing continuous power supply at 1.1× the rated output.
- Extreme Temperature Performance: From negative 4 degrees Fahrenheit to 131 degrees Fahrenheit, the X1 delivers 100% power output without derating, built to function in extreme heat and cold.
- Minimalist and Slim All-In-One Design: Integrates power and battery modules in a sleek, minimalist 5.9-inch design that complements any decor.
- NEM 3.0 Mode: Ensures optimal battery storage and grid sell-back in states under NEM 3.0 jurisdiction.
- Durability: Comes with a NEMA Type 4 assembly ingress rating for additional protection.
- Warranty: Battery module warranty lasts for 10 years or 16.5MWh throughput, whichever comes first.
- Award-winning: Cleantech Breakthrough Award for energy efficiency company of 2024 and UX Design Award-nominated mobile application.
Additional information
Press kit (with images): https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/gdv027q0q96jguh7bpr14/h?rlkey=v063xmt6nnch47cn9kjesftj7&dl=0
Sales team contact: https://www.anker.com/anker-solix/x1-energy-storage-system-hes
About Anker SOLIX
Leveraging Anker's leadership in battery storage and power delivery, Anker SOLIX is committed to developing power solutions that will bring energy independence to people all around the world. This includes modular, solar battery storage systems for the home, solar balcony solutions designed for apartments and a growing portfolio of portable power stations. Additional details about Anker SOLIX can be found at https://www.anker.com/anker-solix.
Media Contacts
Emeline Bonnefoy: emeline.bonnefoy@anker.com (Consumer media)
Adrian Sferle: adrian.sferle@anker.com (Trade media)
Emeline Bonnefoy
Anker Innovations
emeline.bonnefoy@anker.com
