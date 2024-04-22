Antioch University Makes Its Environmental Studies Graduate Programs More Accessible
Three degree programs reduce credit hours and offer more classes online.KEENE, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Antioch University has revamped its three Environmental Studies graduate degrees in order to expand access and make it easier for students to complete these degrees with Antioch University. The PhD in Environmental Studies now requires 66 instead of 69 credits for completion, and the department has condensed the in-person residencies down to one residency per semester. The MS in Resource Management and Administration degree has lowered the number of credits for completion to 30. Meanwhile, the MS in Environmental Studies has added a virtual option that is now available alongside its face-to-face modality.
“By allowing more students the ability to access our degrees and complete them more quickly, we will empower more environmental leaders with the knowledge and skills to make a profound impact and build toward a more sustainable, healthy future,” said Ben Pryor, PhD, Dean of the School for the Environment and Sustainability.
The MS in Environmental Studies is a 36-credit program that can be completed in as little as four semesters. Now, students can attend the program 100% online. This new modality isn’t a strict either-or: students can still study in person at Antioch's New England campus and on field-based study trips, they can study entirely online, or they can combine the two modalities.
“Our environmental studies programs are flexible and can be tailored to meet a student's individual needs, learning style, and location,” said Abigail Abrash Walton, PhD, Director of the Environmental Studies MS. “We are preparing students to be environmental professionals, with the knowledge and skills to grow and serve as leaders, while strengthening our learning community.”
The MS in Resource Management and Administration degree is now 30 credits, which allows students to complete their master's degree sooner while maintaining a work-life balance. The program is structured to be flexible and give students options on where to focus their skills in the resource management field.
“The Resource Management and Administration degree prepares students to lead and manage projects and organizations in the environmental field,” said Christa Daniels, PhD, Program Director. “Through coursework and experiential learning opportunities, students leave the program with a professional portfolio that can be shared with existing or future employment opportunities.”
Starting in Summer 2024, the PhD in Environmental Studies program will require three fewer credits. An even more significant change is that the number of in-person residencies during the initial phases of the program (phases 1 and 2) will be reduced from nine per year to three per year, which means one per semester. For the 3rd year in the program (phase 3), only a single residency is required, and the remainder of the program is completed entirely online.
“Our goal was to reduce costs and logistical challenges associated with in-person residencies without compromising the academic rigor of the program or weakening our vibrant learning community,” said Jason Rhoades, PhD, Director of the Doctoral Program in Environmental Studies. “We underwent a year-long review and planning process and are now excited to re-launch our innovative doctoral program with more flexibility, more accessibility, and at a reduced cost while preserving robust interdisciplinary academic experience that supports students in undertaking meaningful scholarship to generate new knowledge and tangibly benefit communities.”
All three programs are currently accepting applications. The School for the Environment and Sustainability does not require the GRE or any other standardized test for admission into these degree programs. Several scholarships are available, including institutional and departmental scholarships.
Antioch University was founded in 1852 in Yellow Springs, Ohio. Its first President was Horace Mann, the father of public education in the United States, who deeply believed that education was the cornerstone of a strong American democracy. Antioch's mission is to provide learner-centered education to empower students with the knowledge and skills to lead meaningful lives and to advance social, racial, economic, and environmental justice. Today, Antioch is a national university with campuses in Keene, NH; Los Angeles and Santa Barbara, CA; Seattle, WA; and Yellow Springs, OH, as well as numerous low-residency and online programs. It enrolls close to 4,000 post-traditional age students in a wide variety of professional doctoral and master's programs, an undergraduate degree completion program, professional certificates, and endorsements. A bold and enduring source of innovation in higher education, Antioch University is a private, nonprofit institution and has been continuously accredited by the Higher Learning Commission since 1927. To learn more about Antioch University, visit antioch.edu.
Antioch University and Otterbein University are the founding members of the Coalition for the Common Good, a higher education system of private, independent nonprofit colleges and universities aligned around the shared mission of educating students to advance their careers and preparing learners to further social and racial justice, democracy, and the common good. Through sharing resources and creating flexible learner pathways across programs and schools, the Coalition will reduce costs for students and institutions, expand access to degree and non-degree programs, and educate for jobs and justice. The Coalition, approved by the Higher Learning Commission and the Ohio Department of Higher Education, was announced in August 2023.
