Antioch University Makes Its Environmental Studies Graduate Programs More Accessible

Antioch University was founded in 1852 in Yellow Springs, Ohio. Its first President was Horace Mann, the father of public education in the United States. Antioch’s mission is to provide learner-centered education to empower students with the knowledge and skills to lead meaningful lives and to advance social, economic, and environmental justice. Antioch University is a national university that includes campuses in Keene, New Hampshire; Yellow Springs, Ohio; Los Angeles; Santa Barbara; and Seattle, as well as low residency or remote programs through the Graduate School of Leadership and Change and Antioch University Online. A bold and enduring source of innovation in higher education, Antioch University is a private, nonprofit 501(c)3 institution and has been continuously accredited by the Higher Learning Commission since 1927. For more information, visit antioch.edu.