Antioch University Approved to Launch Graduate Nursing Programs Nationwide

Antioch University was founded in 1852 in Yellow Springs, Ohio. Its first President was Horace Mann, considered the father of public education in the United States, who deeply believed that education was the cornerstone of a robust and inclusive American democracy. Antioch’s mission is to provide learner-centered education "to empower students with the knowledge and skills to lead meaningful lives and to advance social, racial, economic, and environmental justice." Today, Antioch is a national university with six national disciplinary schools comprised of hybrid and online programs, as well as onsite at the institution's five campuses in Keene, NH; Los Angeles and Santa Barbara, CA; Seattle, WA; and Yellow Springs, OH. It enrolls close to 4,000 post-traditional age students in a wide variety of professional doctoral and master’s programs, an undergraduate degree completion program, professional certificates, and endorsements. A bold and enduring source of innovation in higher education, Antioch University is a private, nonprofit institution and has been continuously accredited by the Higher Learning Commission since 1927.