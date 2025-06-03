Antioch University Approved to Launch Graduate Nursing Programs Nationwide
Programs to Be Delivered Online, Expanding Access for Working Professionals
Students will not only be prepared to be competent and caring health professionals but also to act in fostering health equity for all humanity.”YELLOW SPRINGS, OH, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Antioch University is proud to announce that the Higher Learning Commission’s Institutional Actions Council has officially approved Antioch University's School of Nursing and Health Professions to offer graduate nursing degrees, effective May 12, 2025. This includes master’s degree, post-master’s certificate, and the Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) degree in Family Nurse Practitioner and Psychiatric and Mental Health Nurse Practitioner tracks, and the DNP degree in Advanced Practice and Nurse Executive tracks. These programs—originally developed and offered by Otterbein University, long recognized for its excellence in nursing education—will now be delivered by Antioch University, expanding access to aspiring healthcare leaders across the country.
“Antioch University is thrilled to build upon the excellence of the Otterbein University nursing program,” said Diane E. White, PhD, Founding Dean of the Graduate School of Nursing and Health Professions. “Students will not only be prepared to be competent and caring health professionals but also to act in fostering health equity for all humanity.”
With the transition of Otterbein’s respected graduate nursing and health professions programs, Antioch aims to foster programmatic growth through collaboration and a shared vision for equity in healthcare. This expansion marks a powerful step forward for Antioch University and the communities its graduates will serve. As a national institution committed to practitioner-focused education, Antioch will prepare healthcare professionals who are not only skilled and knowledgeable but also equipped to lead with compassion, equity, and justice.
“This transition ensures that the Otterbein tradition of excellence continues with renewed energy and purpose at Antioch University,” said Regina Prusinski, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC, CPNP-AC, of the School of Nursing and Health Professions. “Our Graduate School of Nursing and Health Professions programs prepare compassionate and skilled health professionals—leaders who are ready to drive the movement for equity and justice in healthcare. The future of healthcare needs more than knowledge; it needs heart. And that’s what we offer.”
The programs are designed to address the urgent national need for nurse practitioners and healthcare leaders, offering flexible and accessible pathways for working professionals dedicated to making a meaningful impact. The newly approved offerings include:
Master of Science in Nursing: Family Nurse Practitioner
Doctor of Nursing Practice: Family Nurse Practitioner
Post-Master's Certificate: Family Nurse Practitioner
Master of Science in Nursing: Psychiatric and Mental Health Nurse Practitioner
Doctor of Nursing Practice: Psychiatric and Mental Health Nurse Practitioner
Post-Master's Certificate: Psychiatric and Mental Health Nurse Practitioner
Doctor of Nursing Practice: Advanced Practice
Doctor of Nursing Practice: Nurse Executive
Antioch University is enrolling the first cohort of students to begin in January 2026. For more information about enrolling, visit here.
About Antioch University: Antioch University’s first President was Horace Mann, a well-known abolitionist who is considered the father of public education in the United States, who deeply believed that education was the cornerstone of a robust and inclusive American democracy. Antioch’s mission is to provide learner-centered education "to empower students with the knowledge and skills to lead meaningful lives and to advance social, racial, economic, and environmental justice." Today, Antioch is a national university with six national disciplinary schools comprised of hybrid and online programs, as well as onsite at the institution's five campuses in Keene, NH; Los Angeles and Santa Barbara, CA; Seattle, WA; and Yellow Springs, OH. It enrolls close to 4,000 post-traditional age students in a wide variety of professional doctoral and master’s programs, an undergraduate degree completion program, professional certificates, and endorsements. A bold and enduring source of innovation in higher education, Antioch University is a private, nonprofit institution and has been continuously accredited by the Higher Learning Commission since 1927. In 2023, Antioch announced the founding of the Coalition for the Common Good, cofounded with Otterbein University.
About the Coalition for the Common Good (CCG): Antioch University and Otterbein University are the founding members of the Coalition for the Common Good, a higher education system of private, independent nonprofit colleges and universities aligned around the shared mission of educating students to advance their careers and preparing learners to promote the common good, including democracy, social justice, equity, inclusion, and engaged global citizenship. Through sharing resources and creating flexible learner pathways across programs and schools, the Coalition will reduce costs for students and institutions, expand access to degree and non-degree programs, and educate for jobs and justice. The Coalition, approved by the Higher Learning Commission and the Ohio Department of Higher Education, was announced in August 2023.
