Renewables.org and Dyme partner to deliver clean energy to India and Africa

The partnership plans to use gift cards with built-in carbon reductions to increase investment in clean energy for developing countriesAUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As developing countries like India, Botswana, South Africa, and many others experience economic growth, their emissions become an important topic. With that in mind, Brooklyn-based solar energy non-profit Renewables.org just announced a partnership with Dyme, an Austin-based climate tech company, to increase investments in clean energy for communities in India and Africa.
The partnership will allow Renewables.org to receive more resources for its projects with solar developers. Every time Renewables.org members shop using Dyme’s eco-friendly shopping extension, Dyme will invest its profits from those sales in Renewables.org’s projects.
“Dollar for dollar, money spent on solar across the Global South creates a greater CO2 impact than any other investment or product we’ve analyzed. Renewables.org makes it easy to lend money to help build solar across India and Africa, create an outsized carbon impact, and get paid back over five years. ”, said Lassor Feasley, CEO and Founder of Renewables.org.
"There are simply not enough resources to meet our goals to net zero, especially in countries that lack access to capital, vital for industries such as renewable energy. This is why we’re using our profits to support solar developers in Africa and India to bring cleaner, cheaper utilities and create new jobs for their communities," explains Sunil Chandra, Founder and CEO of Dyme.
The partnership comes at an opportune time – over the last 20 years, emissions per capita in India doubled from 1 to 2 tons per person. Africa, as a continent, contributes only 4% of carbon emissions but is one of the regions that will suffer the most from climate change. And, seven of the ten countries most vulnerable to climate disasters are in Africa.
With that in mind, the Dyme and Renewables.org partnership will allow members to create an impact every time they shop online at over 17,000 stores. Plus, as an added bonus, members can get discounts of up to 20%. Similarly, they can buy gift cards from over 600 brands, such as Doordash, Uber, REI, and Chipotle—all while supporting solar energy projects at no extra cost.
“We are excited to partner with Dyme to deliver an option for members to reduce their carbon footprint with every gift,” said Feasley. “Together, we can help accelerate the energy transition and enable consumers to make more environmentally conscious choices on a daily basis.”
“For people that care about climate change, our partnership with Renewables.org provides the perfect combination - the highest amount of carbon removed per dollar invested by Dyme and the easiest way to support that every time you shop online as you’d normally do. And best of all - at no extra cost.”, said Chandra. “This initiative seamlessly integrates sustainability into everyday activities, allowing individuals to contribute to a greener future without sacrificing convenience or affordability.”
About Renewables.org
Renewables.org is the only online solar investing non-profit. Anyone can have climate impact for as little as $25 by investing in Global South solar projects and get repaid in full over five years.
About Dyme
Dyme is a Texas-based climate tech that helps individuals and companies reduce their carbon footprint and live a more sustainable lifestyle by turning their spending on cards, online shopping, and gifting into forestation and renewable energy for local communities and schools. Dyme is a member of the 1% for the Planet organization.
