Neal Miller Thomsen: ‘We remember him most for his love, kindness, and sense of humor’

Neal Miller Thomsen, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend, returned to his heavenly home on April 16, 2024, one month shy of his 84th birthday. Neal was born in Fortuna, CA on May 16, 1940. He was the second of three sons born to Harry and Rose Miller Thomsen.

Neal spent his early years on a dairy farm in Loleta on the Northern California coast. His family later moved nearby to Hydesville, where he attended the only elementary school and later graduated from Fortuna High School in 1958. Neal learned young to work hard, live frugally, and take care of others. He developed a lifelong love for the ocean and outdoors, and he loved abalone diving, clamming, guns, hunting, and fixing anything that was broken. Neal was a dedicated Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America. As an adult, he served for many years as a scout leader and relished taking scouts on countless shooting, clamming, camping, hiking, and outdoor activities.

Neal met Nita while they were both studying elementary education at Humboldt State University in Arcata. They married on June 3, 1961, and were dedicated to each other for over 63 years. Neal taught elementary school for several years. He then began working at the PG&E nuclear power plant in Eureka. Neal worked for PG&E for 36 years at the nuclear plant, as a truck driver, and primarily as an electrical lineman and foreman. Neal and Nita lived in several places before they purchased a 100-year-old “fixer-upper” home in Eureka, CA. It was there they were taught by missionaries from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. On October 10, 1970, they were both baptized as members of the church.

Neal and Nita were blessed with three children but wanted more. They felt they could provide a good home to youth in need and began fostering, loving, and caring for many children. They began as a short-term receiving home for newborns but soon decided to foster children they might be able to adopt. They adopted four children.

In 1973 they moved again and settled on five acres in Happy Valley, CA. Here they raised their large, growing family and many beloved pets and farm animals including a horse, ponies, chickens, guinea hens, cats, dogs, pigs, steers, and a milk cow named Sweet Pea. He was devoted to his canine companions and is surely enjoying a long walk with them now.

Neal loved to work and carried out many projects on his property. He worked on cars and loved to find a bargain through the newspaper classifieds and local yard sales. He also loved to travel, and he and Nita explored many foreign countries and places throughout the United States with family and friends. He believed in being prepared and was an avid reader. However, we remember him most for his love, kindness, and sense of humor. Neal loved people and would make friends wherever he went. He would always get a twinkle in his eye and a droll smile as he told jokes and stories from work and life, laughing along with the rest of us.

Neal lived a life of service and quietly helped those in need. He gave lifts to hitchhikers, stopped to help those with car trouble or flat tires, helped people move, and served faithfully in church and temple callings. Neal had a firm testimony and faith in Jesus Christ. He loved his family and was faithful, honest, hard-working and kind.

In 2002, Neal and Nita retired to Mapleton, UT with Nita’s aging parents. In his later years, he particularly loved spending time with family and traveled to see and support children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He loved eating good food, and could always be counted on for ice cream and cookies.

Neal is preceded in death by both his parents, his half-brother Rodney, and his grandson Neal Harlan. He is survived by his wife Nita, his brothers Eric and David, and his seven children: Mark of Hong Kong, Katrina (David) Harlan of Salem, UT, Paul of Chico, CA, Kara (Donnie) Morris of Spanish Fork, UT, Becky (Lucas) Youngblood of Redding, CA, Kimberly (Rex) Haney of Bakersfield, CA, Barbara (Justin) Lowe of Spanish Fork, UT and a bonus daughter Emily (Kevin) Denson Fisher. Neal has 22 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

He will be sadly missed and will always hold a place in our hearts. Services will be held at the Mapleton White Church 31 W Maple St. on Friday, April 26, 2024 at 11 a.m. A viewing will be held before the service from 9:30-10:45.