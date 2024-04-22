GOe3 to Participate in EarthX 2024 Summit, CEO Bruce Brimacombe to Address Infrastructure Challenges, Power Grid Crisis
Our participation in this event underscores our commitment to environmental awareness and the advancement of EV technology.”SCOTTSDALE, AZ, USA, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GOe3, a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging technology, announces its participation in EarthX 2024, the premier global environmental expo. CEO Bruce Brimacombe will attend the conference and address the future of sustainable transportation and address the infrastructure challenges of the power grid in the US.
— GOe3 CEO Bruce Brimacombe
Since 2000, GOe3 has been innovating in the EV space with its patent-pending, modular charging stations designed for longevity and adaptability, crucial for the U.S.'s growing EV infrastructure.
Brimacombe said, "GOe3's mission aligns with EarthX's goal to foster environmental stewardship. We're excited to share our journey towards sustainable mobility. Our participation in this event underscores our commitment to environmental awareness and the advancement of EV technology.”
EarthX, founded in 2010 by Trammell S. Crow, has grown into the foremost gathering for those dedicated to conservation and sustainability. By joining forces with EarthX, GOe3 aims to further its reach and impact, sharing its innovative solutions and insights with over 177,000 attendees from around the globe.
As GOe3 continues to grow, its participation in EarthX 2024 marks a significant milestone in its journey to revolutionize the EV charging landscape, making electric mobility accessible and convenient for all.
For more information about GOe3 and its electric vehicle infrastructure solutions, visit goe3.com.
About GOe3
GOe3 is dedicated to building a comprehensive network of universal electric vehicle charging stations. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, GOe3 aims to address the challenges of EV charging infrastructure, facilitating a seamless transition to electric mobility.
About EarthX
EarthX aims to inspire and empower individuals, communities, and organizations to take action towards a more sustainable future. Hosting the world's largest environmental expo, EarthX brings together leaders, innovators, and advocates to explore solutions for environmental challenges.
