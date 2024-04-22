Submit Release
GOe3 to Participate in EarthX 2024 Summit, CEO Bruce Brimacombe to Address Infrastructure Challenges, Power Grid Crisis

GOe3

Elevating the EV Charging and Power Grid Conversation: Brimacombe Brings Expertise to EarthX

Our participation in this event underscores our commitment to environmental awareness and the advancement of EV technology.”
— GOe3 CEO Bruce Brimacombe
SCOTTSDALE, AZ, USA, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GOe3, a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging technology, announces its participation in EarthX 2024, the premier global environmental expo. CEO Bruce Brimacombe will attend the conference and address the future of sustainable transportation and address the infrastructure challenges of the power grid in the US.

Since 2000, GOe3 has been innovating in the EV space with its patent-pending, modular charging stations designed for longevity and adaptability, crucial for the U.S.'s growing EV infrastructure.

Brimacombe said, "GOe3's mission aligns with EarthX's goal to foster environmental stewardship. We're excited to share our journey towards sustainable mobility. Our participation in this event underscores our commitment to environmental awareness and the advancement of EV technology.”

EarthX, founded in 2010 by Trammell S. Crow, has grown into the foremost gathering for those dedicated to conservation and sustainability. By joining forces with EarthX, GOe3 aims to further its reach and impact, sharing its innovative solutions and insights with over 177,000 attendees from around the globe.

As GOe3 continues to grow, its participation in EarthX 2024 marks a significant milestone in its journey to revolutionize the EV charging landscape, making electric mobility accessible and convenient for all.

For more information about GOe3 and its electric vehicle infrastructure solutions, visit goe3.com.

About GOe3

GOe3 is dedicated to building a comprehensive network of universal electric vehicle charging stations. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, GOe3 aims to address the challenges of EV charging infrastructure, facilitating a seamless transition to electric mobility.

About EarthX

EarthX aims to inspire and empower individuals, communities, and organizations to take action towards a more sustainable future. Hosting the world's largest environmental expo, EarthX brings together leaders, innovators, and advocates to explore solutions for environmental challenges.

For more information, visit goe3.com.

