Gov. Little orders flags to be lowered to half-staff to honor fallen Ada County Deputy Tobin Bolter

Boise, Idaho - Governor Brad Little ordered U.S. flags and State of Idaho flags to be lowered to half-staff to honor Ada County Deputy Tobin Bolter who was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Flags shall be flown at half-staff immediately until the day following Deputy Bolter's memorial service, in accordance with Idaho Code 67-820.

The Governor's Office will send out an updated flag directive when the date of Deputy Bolter's memorial service is set.

"Our hearts break for the family, loved ones, and law enforcement colleagues of Deputy Tobin Bolter. Day in and day out, our brave men and women in blue put themselves in harm's way to protect us and keep our communities safe. Idaho is grieving this devastating loss," Governor Brad Little said.

Governor Little also said the State of Idaho will support Ada County and our local law enforcement partners in any way possible following the tragedy.

According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), Deputy Tobin Bolter died today after being shot during a traffic stop in Boise Saturday night. Deputy Bolter had seven years of law enforcement experience and had been with the ACSO since January. Prior to that, he worked with Meridian Police Department and Pleasant Hill Police Department, according to ACSO. Another deputy responding the incident was involved in a crash but thankfully is in stable condition, according to ACSO. Ada County Sheriff Matt Clifford confirmed police later shot and killed the suspect at a separate location.