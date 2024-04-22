SCCG Management Extends Partnership with BlueBat Games to Propel Greentube Pro's Reach in North America

SCCG Extends partnership with BlueBat Games

This extension marks a pivotal moment in the collaboration between SCCG Management and BlueBat Games

This collaboration allows us to provide land-based casino operators with a customizable social casino platform that seamlessly integrates with their existing brand identity.” — Stephen Crystal

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, a prominent management advisory firm specializing in the gambling industry, is thrilled to announce the extension of its partnership with BlueBat Games for the distribution of Greentube Pro, a cutting-edge white-label social casino product, in North America.

This extension marks a pivotal moment in the collaboration between SCCG Management and BlueBat Games, allowing for continued innovation and growth within the social casino space. By leveraging Greentube Pro, land-based casinos across North America can enhance player engagement and connectivity beyond the confines of their physical establishments.

As a subsidiary of Greentube GmbH, BlueBat Games has earned recognition for developing Greentube Pro, a premier white-label social casino solution tailored specifically for land-based casinos. With Greentube Pro, casinos can offer their players an immersive online gaming experience while maintaining a strong connection to their brand.

Stephen Crystal, CEO of SCCG Management, expressed his excitement about the partnership extension, stating, "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with BlueBat Games and further expand the distribution of Greentube Pro throughout North America. This collaboration allows us to provide land-based casino operators with a customizable social casino platform that seamlessly integrates with their existing brand identity."

Social casinos have witnessed a surge in popularity among players seeking unique gaming experiences and entertainment options. Through this extended partnership, SCCG Management aims to empower its casino partners with the tools and resources needed to engage players effectively and drive long-term loyalty.

ABOUT GREENTUBE PRO

Greentube Pro is a leading B2B marketing platform designed to facilitate player engagement and retention for land-based casinos. By offering online social casino gaming experiences, Greentube Pro enables casinos to strengthen their connection with players while safeguarding their valuable player database.

ABOUT BLUEBAT GAMES

BlueBat Games is the creative force behind Greentube Pro, a white-label social casino solution tailored for land-based casinos. With Greentube Pro, casinos can extend their brand reach beyond physical boundaries and provide players with high-quality social gaming content and real-life rewards.

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, with over 100 best-in-class client partners specializing in iGaming, Sports Betting, Sports Marketing, and Gaming Technologies. With a worldwide footprint, SCCG operates offices in each global region, delivering valuable insights, expertise, and opportunities. With over 30 years of industry experience, the firm provides a range of services, including Go-To-Market strategies, market penetration and expansion, strategic partnerships, and operational assessments, which encompass IP management, mergers and acquisitions, and sponsorship agreements. SCCG also offers a full-service sales team for global product distribution. Anchored by a commitment to innovation and excellence, SCCG continues to shape and invest in the future of the gaming industry.

https://sccgmanagement.com/

CONTACT