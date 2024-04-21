Berlin Barracks / DUI crash, Negligent Operation

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A3002691

TROOPER: David Garces                            

STATION: Berlin                      

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 04/20/2024 at 1144 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 2, Plainfield

VIOLATION: DUI crash, Negligent

 

ACCUSED:  Nicholas Barcomb                             

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 04/20/2024 at 1144 hours, VSP Berlin responded to a single vehicle crash on US Route 2 near Nasmith Brook Rd in Plainfield, VT. Investigation at the scene revealed that the vehicle was traveling west on Route 2 prior to drifting off the westbound side of the roadway onto the lawn of a residence. The vehicle then swerved back onto Route 2 across the whole roadway and went off the road at the eastbound side of Route 2. The vehicle came to its final resting position approximately 50 feet into a field of another residence. The operator was taken into custody for suspicion of impairment and was processed at the Berlin Barracks.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/11/2024 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County

 

