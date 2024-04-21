Berlin Barracks / DUI crash, Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A3002691
TROOPER: David Garces
STATION: Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 04/20/2024 at 1144 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 2, Plainfield
VIOLATION: DUI crash, Negligent
ACCUSED: Nicholas Barcomb
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 04/20/2024 at 1144 hours, VSP Berlin responded to a single vehicle crash on US Route 2 near Nasmith Brook Rd in Plainfield, VT. Investigation at the scene revealed that the vehicle was traveling west on Route 2 prior to drifting off the westbound side of the roadway onto the lawn of a residence. The vehicle then swerved back onto Route 2 across the whole roadway and went off the road at the eastbound side of Route 2. The vehicle came to its final resting position approximately 50 feet into a field of another residence. The operator was taken into custody for suspicion of impairment and was processed at the Berlin Barracks.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/11/2024 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County