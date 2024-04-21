8th Annual Cannabis Research Conference - Registration Now Open
Registration is now open for the 8th Annual Cannabis Research Conference to be held Aug. 7-9, 2024 at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado.PUEBLO, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Registration is now open for the 8th Annual Cannabis Research Conference to be held Aug. 7-9, 2024 at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado. The conference is co-hosted by the Institute of Cannabis Research at Colorado State University Pueblo and the Global Hemp Innovation Center at Oregon State University.
Early Bird registration is $350.00 for the full conference and is open through May 15, 2024. The cost for students is $125.00. To register, go to https://www.cannabisresearchconference.net/register.
The Conference features leading scientific research from scientists at top universities, government, law, and businesses from Colorado, as well as from national and international organizations. The CRC is a three-day, multi-disciplinary event featuring more than 150 live presentations from leading academics and with keynote presentations by world-leading researchers in the fields of medical marijuana and hemp industrial research. The featured studies inform applications in medicines, foods, materials, textiles and public policy with an aim to improve people’s lives and better society.
The featured Mechoulam Lecture speaker will be Lumír Ondřej Hanuš, M.S. On March 24, 1992 he was the first person to isolate from the brain first endogenous ligand for cannabinoid receptor which was named anandamide. The discovery of this first endocannabinoid opened the world to medicinal use of cannabis. The Mechoulam Lecture is named after Raphael Mechoulam, considered to be the “father” of cannabis science, whose groundbreaking work was identifying the structure and critical compounds of cannabis.
Other featured speakers include Todd P. Michael, PhD. At the Salk his group is part of the Harnessing Plant Initiative (HPI) that aims to develop crop plants that sequester more carbon via extensive root systems containing recalcitrant carbon polymers to fight climate change.
The Diversity in Cannabis Keynote Speaker will be Dr. Nirit Bernstein, a senior research scientist at Volcani Center, Ministry of Agriculture, Israel. She is the first scientist in Israel to study whole plant cannabis and her research projects focus on development of cultivation techniques for Cannabis sativa, and cannabis physiology.
Research featured at the conference will come from the areas of:
• Biology, Chemistry, Physiology, and Agronomy of Cannabis
• Business and Economic Development
• Cannabis Education
• Hemp Cultivation, Processes, and Uses
• Medical and Clinical Research
• Public Policy and Regulation
• Quality Assurance and Quality Control of Cannabis Products
The media is invited to attend. Members of the ICR staff and board, as well as researchers, will be available for interviews.
