CANNABIS RESEARCH CONFERENCE CALL FOR ABSTRACTS — Deadline Feb. 23, 2024
PUEBLO, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Institute of Cannabis Research (ICR) will be hosting the 8th annual Cannabis Research Conference this August 7-9, 2024, at Colorado State University Fort Collins. The ICR is the State of Colorado’s official cannabis research organization and is operated by Colorado State University Pueblo (https://www.instituteofcannabisresearchcolorado.org/).
The Cannabis Research Conference (CRC) is an opportunity for cannabis researchers to share their work with a diverse audience of fellow researchers, healthcare professionals, policymakers, and industry leaders united by their interest in advancing cannabis research. Researchers in this space are encouraged to propose timely session topics and help guide the development of the conference program.
The Call for Abstracts for this year’s event has been posted on the conference website at https://www.cannabisresearchconference.net/session-proposal. Abstracts are due by Feb. 23, 2024, and will be considered if they contain new scholarly information, meet all relevant ethical and regulatory standards and have no financial conflicts of interest.
The conference is presented in collaboration with the Global Hemp Innovation Center (GHIC) at Oregon State University and will feature leading scientific research from scientists at top universities, government, law, and businesses from Colorado, as well as from national and international organizations. The conference is a three-day event featuring more than 100 presentations.
Research featured at the conference will come from the areas of:
• Biology, Chemistry, Physiology, and Agronomy of Cannabis
• Business and Economic Development
• Cannabis Education
• Hemp Cultivation, Processes, and Uses
• Medical and Clinical Research
• Public Policy and Regulation
• Quality Assurance and Quality Control of Cannabis Products
About the ICR
The Institute of Cannabis Research (ICR) was established in 2016 at Colorado State University Pueblo becoming the first multi-disciplinary cannabis research center at a regional, comprehensive institution of higher education.
The ICR supports and facilitates unbiased and innovative cannabis research in wide-ranging areas in the sciences, medical (including basic and clinical research), economic impacts, the social sciences, and other areas. In addition to its research efforts, the ICR also supports the dissemination of cannabis research results through various mechanisms, including this annual conference, the publication of the Journal of Cannabis Research, and a monthly webinar series.
For more information about ICR, visit csupueblo.edu/institute-of-cannabis-research.
About GHIC
OSU’s Global Hemp Innovation Center is home to the world’s leading experts in hemp research. The largest of its kind in the nation, it promises to advance the research of hemp and its market potential across multiple diverse industries and research fields to serve the growing international demand for innovative approaches to food, health, and fiber.
For more information about the OSU Global Hemp Innovation Center, visit agsci.oregonstate.edu/hemp.
